Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27: Isak Double Delivers First Victory For Andoni Iraola's Reds

Alexander Isak struck twice inside the opening ten minutes to guide Liverpool to a 2-0 victory against Ipswich
The away triumph marks Liverpool's first Premier League win under new manager Andoni Iraola following consecutive draws
Cody Gakpo delivered both assists to set up Isak's quickfire brace
Liverpool collected their first Premier League victory under Andoni Iraola on Friday, beating Ipswich 2-0 away at Portman Road. Alexander Isak scored twice and Bradley Barcola made his Liverpool debut.
The win followed back-to-back 2-2 draws with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in Iraola's opening league matches. Liverpool started fast and never let go after Cody Gakpo created both goals.
Fast Start At Ipswich
Liverpool took immediate control. Just six minutes in, the Swedish forward received Gakpo's delivery on the right side of the penalty box and drilled a forceful strike that deflected off goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen into the net.
Three minutes later, Gakpo bent a long forward pass behind the defence with the outside of his boot to find Isak's run. Isak switched feet before firing home for his second.
Barcola And Transfer
Barcola made his Liverpool debut as a 63rd-minute substitute.
The forward completed a 123 million pound ($166 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. Friday's cameo marked his first minutes on the pitch for the club.
Iraola's Expectations
Injuries hampered Isak during his debut Anfield campaign. He managed only four goals across 22 appearances last term. Having already struck three times in three matches, the forward has convinced Iraola that the goals will continue.
"Yes, with Alex, if he is fit, if he is available, if he is in good shape, I think he will produce the numbers," Iraola said.
"My demands with Alex will not be about the goals, probably will be about other things. I will demand other things so we can play well, because if we play well we are in good positions and the goals will come.
“He has to contribute towards the collective and knowing when everyone helps, after the goals and assists will come.”
Ipswich Return
Ipswich were promoted at the end of last season and are back in the top flight.
Their start has brought one win and two defeats from three league matches.