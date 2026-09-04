India Vs Panama Friendly Rescheduled To September 25 In Bengaluru - Here's Why

P PTI Published at: 4 September 2026 10:22 pm

India’s international football friendly against Panama has been advanced to September 25, a day earlier than scheduled, as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27, making it difficult to stage the match under the original schedule

P PTI Published at: 4 September 2026 10:22 pm

India head coach Khalid Jamil sees the upcoming clashes against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama as crucial preparation. Photo: AIFF

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