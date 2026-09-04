India Vs Panama Friendly Rescheduled To September 25 In Bengaluru - Here's Why

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PTI
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India’s international football friendly against Panama has been advanced to September 25, a day earlier than scheduled, as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27, making it difficult to stage the match under the original schedule

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India Vs Panama Friendly Rescheduled To September 25 In Bengaluru - Heres Why
India head coach Khalid Jamil sees the upcoming clashes against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama as crucial preparation. Photo: AIFF
Summary of this article

  • India vs Panama friendly moved to September 25, a day earlier than scheduled

  • Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27

  • The stadium’s use as the marathon’s start and finish point prompted the schedule change

India's international football friendly against Panama here has been advanced by a day from the scheduled September 26 as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the venue of the match, will host the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27.

Since the Kanteerava Stadium will serve as the starting and finishing point of the marathon race, it will be difficult to host the India vs Panama football match the next day as per the earlier schedule, according to sources.

The match will now be held on September 25.

"We are now going to advance the India-Panama match by a day. It will now be held on September 25," a Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) source told PTI.

On August 27, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was chosen by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the venue for India's international friendly against 2026 World Cup participants Panama.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the same venue.

Related Content
India head coach Khalid Jamil sees the upcoming clashes against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama as crucial preparation. - AIFF
Khalid Jamil selected a 26-player squad with an average age of 26.24 years for friendlies against Panama in Bengaluru and Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata. - IndianFootball/X
Indian national football team will play Panama for the first time in a FIFA friendly match on September 26. - IndianFootball/X
India's 2026-27 domestic schedule will begin with Duleep Trophy from August 23, while Ranji Trophy will begin from October 11. - Photo: X | BCCI Domestic

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the game.

It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on the five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. India will also play against Uruguay on October 6, also in Kolkata.

Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against the United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India then) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.

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