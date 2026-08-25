India To Face World No 44 Panama In FIFA Friendly Ahead Of Historic Brazil Clash

The Indian national football team will play Panama for the first time in a FIFA friendly match on September 26
This fixture serves as a crucial warm-up for India before they face five-time world champions Brazil at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
The All-India Football Federation withdrew from the Asean Cup to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Brazil match
The Indian national football team will face Panama in a FIFA friendly match on September 26, 2026. This fixture acts as a precursor to India's highly anticipated clash against five-time world champions Brazil. Livemint reported on Monday that the Panama Football Federation accepted the match.
Panama are currently ranked 44th in the world, with the venue to be confirmed at a later date. This encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the two nations and is only the ninth time India will face a CONCACAF opponent.
Tough Test For India
The Panama match initiates a series of games against nations that competed in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It marks the first of four such fixtures for India, who will subsequently play Brazil on October 3, followed by two away matches against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) scheduled the Panama friendly after withdrawing from the Asean Cup, which runs from September 24 to October 3. The AIFF opted out because potential qualification for the tournament final clashed directly with the Brazil match, which takes place at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.
"Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama is a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys," AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said.
"We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams," Satyanarayan said.
Panama's World Cup Campaign
Panama, also known as Los Canaleros, recently competed in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Under Denmark-born head coach Thomas Christiansen, the team suffered consecutive 0-1 losses to Ghana and Croatia before losing 0-2 to England.
The Central American side will use the friendly against India to prepare for the Kirin Cup 2026. Following the fixture, Panama will travel to Japan for the four-nation tournament, where they compete against hosts Japan, Ecuador (ranked 25) and New Zealand (ranked 86), with games to be played in Yokohama and Tokyo.