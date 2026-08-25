Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Ettifaq host Al Nassr at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium for an explosive early-season Matchweek 3 showdown
Al-Nassr bring a star-studded attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo, while Al Ettifaq relies on tactical discipline and home support
This fierce rivalry serves as a crucial test of both clubs' ambitions in the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League title race
The Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season brings another high-stakes chapter to the fierce rivalry between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr. As both sides lock horns early in the campaign during Matchweek 3 at Dammam's Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, expectations are sky-high for an explosive encounter.
Al-Ettifaq, known for their disciplined structure and passionate home backing, view these early-season fixtures as golden opportunities to establish themselves among the league's true elite.
Al-Nassr arrive with a star-studded squad designed to dominate domestic and continental fronts. Spearheaded by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo alongside elite creative talents like João Félix and Sadio Mané, the Riyadh giants boast an attacking arsenal capable of dismantling any defensive block.
Ange Postecoglou looks to extend his flawless start as Al-Nassr head coach when his side travels to face Al-Ettifaq. Al-Nassr enters the fixture following a dominant 4-0 victory over Al-Riyadh, ensuring they have won each of their first three matches of the season across all competitions by a margin of at least three goals.
Standing in Postecoglou’s way is a familiar face: new Al-Ettifaq boss Arthur Papas. Papas previously served as Postecoglou’s assistant when the current Al-Nassr manager won the Japanese title with Yokohama in 2019.
Following a successful stint in Japan where he was named West Division Manager of the Year with Cerezo Osaka, Papas took over Al-Ettifaq in July with ambitions of challenging for the championship.
Al-Ettifaq has enjoyed a strong start, winning their opening two league matches to sit among the early frontrunners alongside defending champions Al-Nassr, NEOM, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahly.
These teams have gone 41 matches and nearly 22 years without a 0-0 draw in regular competition, though they shared a scoreless stalemate in the King’s Cup last 16 in October 2023 before Sadio Mané settled it in extra time.
Al-Nassr has won three of the last six meetings since August 2023, with Al-Ettifaq taking one win and one match ending in a draw. Ronaldo has netted three goals in his last four appearances against Al-Ettifaq, scoring in each of Al-Nassr's last two away matches in the fixture.
Team News
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance of the season against Al-Riyadh after returning from World Cup duty with Portugal, coming off the bench to score his first goal of the campaign. Postecoglou admitted the dense early-season schedule has tested squad fatigue, but Ronaldo is now pushing for his first start
Al-Nassr will be without injured defenders Mohamed Simakan and Saad Al-Nasser, forward Mohammed Maran, and winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, while goalkeepers Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Raghed Al-Najjar are also sidelined. New Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa has recovered from injury and is available.
The hosts are reportedly closing in on the signing of 29-year-old forward Jordan Larsson (son of legendary striker Henrik Larsson) from Copenhagen for roughly £1.3 million.
Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry, who scored the winner in Al-Ettifaq's 1-0 victory over Al-Fateh, anchors the backline. Notably, former Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum departed the club at the end of his contract following the 2025/26 season.
Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Live Streaming Details
Live streaming and broadcast coverage for the Saudi Pro League 2026–27 season in India is available exclusively on FanCode. Fans can catch over 150 live matches, including marquee fixtures and weekly coverage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr alongside other top clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, by streaming digitally via the FanCode app and website. The Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Nassr match has a start time of 11:30 PM IST.