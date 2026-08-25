Why Mumbai City FC Facing Relocation Threat Ahead Of Indian Super League Season?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's proposed rent hike is threatening Mumbai City FC's home venue lease
Matchday operational costs for the Indian Super League franchise would surge
Mumbai City FC is currently evaluating alternative venues within Maharashtra
Mumbai City FC face potential relocation for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a massive 250 per cent rent hike for the Andheri Sports Complex. This revised fee schedule sharply increases matchday operational costs for the football franchise.
Active negotiations are currently underway. Municipal officials and club management are working to secure a compromise before the season begins. The Andheri arena has long served as the team's primary playing facility and competitive stronghold.
Why Is Rent Rising?
Authorities are recalculating lease values. Prashant Damle, head of the foundation overseeing the complex, confirmed municipal authorities are comparing post-pandemic leasing metrics with current commercial rates.
Evaluators are reviewing the revised baseline. They want to determine if the proposed costs accurately reflect the exclusive duration and scale of professional football events, Damle said. No binding resolution exists yet between the civic body and the club.
Local sports infrastructure faces broader friction. Football fans recently staged public protests against municipal proposals to transform the historic Neville D'Souza ground at Bandra Reclamation into an exhibition venue.
What Is The Impact?
The financial burden is massive. During previous lease agreements, hosting a game at the Mumbai Football Arena incurred a base charge of roughly Rs 10 lakh per fixture. Staging 10 scheduled home matches under the new proposal would severely strain the club's budget. The proposed rent hike would increase fees to Rs 35 lakh per match.
These operational expenses compound existing responsibilities. The club routinely finance year-round turf care, seat maintenance and infrastructure upgrades across an eight-month calendar. Direct pitch access fees represent just one part of the club's financial commitments.
Financial pressures across domestic football have intensified recently. This follows the transition away from Football Sports Development Limited's administrative structure. The club lost significant backing following the exit of City Football Group in late 2025, which divested its 65 per cent controlling stake due to shifts in the league's administrative framework.
Where Will They Play?
Finding a home is essential. Securing a local agreement is critical for the club to avoid losing home advantage and incurring extra travel expenses. Executives evaluated backup venues in Goa and Kerala during previous lease approval delays in the abbreviated 2025–26 season.
Mumbai City FC are currently considering alternative venues within Maharashtra. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, remains a viable option. The club previously hosted AFC Champions League home games there.