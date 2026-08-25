Prabath Jayasuriya Under Fire? ICC Punishes Sri Lanka Spinner After Colombo Test Outburst

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been reprimanded by the ICC and handed one demerit point for hitting the boundary wedges with his bat after his dismissal in the Colombo Test against India. He is the third player sanctioned in the match after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando

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Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya walks off the filed after losing his wicket during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded by ICC for breaching its Code of Conduct

  • He received one demerit point for hitting boundary wedges with his bat

  • Jayasuriya is the third player sanctioned in the Colombo Test

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an on-field incident during the second Test against India in Colombo.

Jayasuriya was penalised after striking the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the pavilion following his dismissal on the last ball of the second day's play.

The incident was deemed a breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the abuse of cricket equipment, ground equipment, fixtures and fittings during an international match.

Along with the reprimand, Jayasuriya received one demerit point. It is his first offence under the ICC Code of Conduct in the last 24 months.

The left-arm spinner was dismissed by India's Manav Suthar, who trapped him leg before wicket with the final delivery of the day. Jayasuriya then hit the boundary wedges with his bat as he headed towards the dressing room.

Jayasuriya accepted the charge and the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Since he admitted the offence, a formal hearing was not required.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

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Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya walks off the filed after losing his wicket during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his century during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century on day one of the second test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando exchange words during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Jayasuriya is now the third player to be sanctioned during the second ICC World Test Championship fixture between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando were previously punished for their confrontation during the opening day of the Test. The incident followed Fernando dismissing Jaiswal in the 17th over, after which the two players exchanged words before making head contact.

With Jayasuriya's reprimand, three players have now faced ICC disciplinary action in a Test that has already featured several heated moments.

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