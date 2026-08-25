Prabath Jayasuriya Under Fire? ICC Punishes Sri Lanka Spinner After Colombo Test Outburst

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 August 2026 4:59 pm

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been reprimanded by the ICC and handed one demerit point for hitting the boundary wedges with his bat after his dismissal in the Colombo Test against India. He is the third player sanctioned in the match after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 August 2026 4:59 pm

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya walks off the filed after losing his wicket during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)