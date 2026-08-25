'You Can't Take Your...': Former India Batter Questions Sri Lanka’s Concentration After Bad-Light Controversy

“I see that as being slightly unprofessional. I know you want to nudge the umpire, saying it's bad light, but you can't take your eye off the ball. I thought the bad-light situation and their angst with the umpire consumed their minds, and they weren't focusing on the ball because the light was never that bad. We know the light is never so bad that you can't see the ball. It's just that there is a certain amount of darkness that is considered bad light, and it's offered to the batter,” Manjrekar said.