'You Can't Take Your...': Former India Batter Questions Sri Lanka’s Concentration After Bad-Light Controversy

Sanjay Manjrekar called Sri Lanka’s handling of the bad-light situation “slightly unprofessional”
He felt the hosts allowed their frustration with the umpires to affect their concentration
Manjrekar backed Manav Suthar’s delivery to dismiss nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya
India’s dominant position in the second Test was followed by a dramatic bad-light episode late on Day 2, as Sri Lanka repeatedly spoke to the umpires while trying to deal with the fading conditions. The hosts then lost nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya, adding to a difficult end to the day.
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was quick to react, describing Sri Lanka’s handling of the situation as “slightly unprofessional” and suggesting their attention had drifted away from the cricket.
Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said Sri Lanka appeared to have allowed their argument over the conditions to affect their concentration in the middle.
“I see that as being slightly unprofessional. I know you want to nudge the umpire, saying it's bad light, but you can't take your eye off the ball. I thought the bad-light situation and their angst with the umpire consumed their minds, and they weren't focusing on the ball because the light was never that bad. We know the light is never so bad that you can't see the ball. It's just that there is a certain amount of darkness that is considered bad light, and it's offered to the batter,” Manjrekar said.
Bad-Light Frustration Ends In Another Blow
The drama unfolded in the final overs of Day 2 after India declared on 503/9. Sri Lanka lost Lahiru Udara early before Prabath Jayasuriya came in as the nightwatchman. As the light faded, Jayasuriya and Kamil Mishara repeatedly made their displeasure known to the on-field officials over the decision to continue.
The frustration did not end there. Jayasuriya was eventually trapped lbw by Manav Suthar for 2, leaving Sri Lanka at 8/2 and trailing by 495 runs at stumps. The nightwatchman reviewed the decision but could not overturn it, and his anger was evident as he walked back and later threw his gloves inside the dressing room.
Manjrekar, however, felt Sri Lanka's concerns over the light did not explain the dismissal and instead praised Suthar for making the most of the opportunity.
“Then maybe Sri Lanka had a point that it was bad light enough, but that doesn't condone the mistake that they made now. You can't blame a night watcher for getting out. That was a great delivery from Suthar, in a nice variation and a superb delivery from process at the finish as well,” he added.
India Capitalise On Sri Lanka’s Difficult Finish
The late wickets capped another strong day for India, who had built a massive first-innings total before immediately putting Sri Lanka under pressure with the ball. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten after reaching his century as India declared, while Suthar's late strike ensured the visitors finished the day firmly in control.
For Manjrekar, though, the bigger issue was not whether Sri Lanka were justified in questioning the light. His criticism centred on how the hosts handled the situation. In a Test where India had already established a commanding advantage, he believed Sri Lanka could not afford to let their frustration with the umpires take their attention away from the immediate challenge at the crease.