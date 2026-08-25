Chelsea Survive Fulham Fightback In Five-Goal Craven Cottage Thriller

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Chelsea began the Xabi Alonso era with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Joao Pedro gave the Blues a dream start, scoring after just 32 seconds, but Josh King levelled for Fulham in the 23rd minute. Chelsea regained the lead before half-time when debutant Morgan Rogers found the net, before Cole Palmer made it 3-1 early in the second half. Fulham refused to give up, however, as Gonzalo Garcia marked his league debut with a goal to cut the deficit. The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Chelsea held firm to secure all three points in Alonso’s first competitive match in charge.

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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-
Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon tackles Chelsea's Pedro Neto during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Xabi Alonso
Chelsea's head coach Xabi Alonso walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Chelseas Joao Pedro
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, argiues with a line referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Cole Palmer
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, and Fulham's Sander Berge battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Fulhams Josh King
Fulham's Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia celebrate after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Cole Palmer
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-
Chelsea players celebrate after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-
Fulham players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights-Fulhams Oscar Bobb
Fulham's Oscar Bobb, left, and Chelsea's Reece James fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Fulham vs Chelsea premier league 2026-27 highlights- Joao Pedro
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer hug after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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