Chelsea Survive Fulham Fightback In Five-Goal Craven Cottage Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 August 2026 12:24 pm

Chelsea began the Xabi Alonso era with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Joao Pedro gave the Blues a dream start, scoring after just 32 seconds, but Josh King levelled for Fulham in the 23rd minute. Chelsea regained the lead before half-time when debutant Morgan Rogers found the net, before Cole Palmer made it 3-1 early in the second half. Fulham refused to give up, however, as Gonzalo Garcia marked his league debut with a goal to cut the deficit. The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Chelsea held firm to secure all three points in Alonso’s first competitive match in charge.