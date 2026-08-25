AC Milan Survive Late Torino Scare To Open Serie A With a Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 August 2026 12:45 pm

AC Milan began their Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, handing Ruben Amorim a winning start in his first competitive match in charge. After a lively but goalless first half, Milan found the breakthrough in the 64th minute when 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse scored on his competitive Serie A debut. The Rossoneri doubled their lead just two minutes later as substitute Adrien Rabiot, who had assisted the opener, finished from Samuel Chukwueze’s cross. Torino pushed back strongly, with Alieu Njie hitting the post before the hosts finally struck in stoppage time through Che Adams. However, Milan held firm to secure all three points after controlling large spells of the contest.