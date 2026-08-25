AC Milan Survive Late Torino Scare To Open Serie A With a Win

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AC Milan began their Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, handing Ruben Amorim a winning start in his first competitive match in charge. After a lively but goalless first half, Milan found the breakthrough in the 64th minute when 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse scored on his competitive Serie A debut. The Rossoneri doubled their lead just two minutes later as substitute Adrien Rabiot, who had assisted the opener, finished from Samuel Chukwueze’s cross. Torino pushed back strongly, with Alieu Njie hitting the post before the hosts finally struck in stoppage time through Che Adams. However, Milan held firm to secure all three points after controlling large spells of the contest.

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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-
Milan's players celebrate Adrien Rabiot's goal during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Niccolo Fortini
Torino FC's Niccolo' Fortini, left, fights for the ball with Milan's Goncalo Ramos during a Serie A soccer match in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Adrien Rabiot
Milan's Adrien Rabiot celebrates his 2-0 goal during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Adrien Rabiot
Milan's Adrien Rabiot scores the 2-0 goal for his team during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Alphadjo Cisse
Milan's Alphadjo Cisse celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal against Torino FC during a Serie A soccer match in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, fights for the ball with Torino FC's Pietro Comuzzo during a Serie A soccer match in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Alphadjo Cisse
Milan's Alphadjo Cisse, left, and Milan's Pervis Estupinan, right, fight for the ball with Torino FC's Nikola Vlasic during a Serie A soccer match in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Alphadjo Cisse
Milan's Alphadjo Cisse, left, fights for the ball with Torino FC's Marcus Pedersen during to the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Milans Alphadjo Cisse
Milan's Alphadjo Cisse, left, fights for the ball with Torino FC's Saul Coco during to the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Torino FC italy soccer serie A 2026-27 highlights-Ruben Amorim
Milan's head coach Ruben Amorim smiles prior to the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Milan at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

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