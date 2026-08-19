Why Manav Suthar Is The All-Round Answer India Needed

Manav Suthar claimed a ten-wicket match haul in just his second Test to seal a 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle
Combining immaculate spot-bowling with sharp technical control, he emerges as India's long-term solution for left-arm spin
Backed by solid lower-order batting utility, Suthar shapes up as a complete package for India's red-ball future
During the opening Test of the series at Galle, young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar delivered a performance for the ages, steering India to a commanding 165-run victory. Defending a stiff target on Day 5, India needed penetration on a wearing pitch, and Suthar provided it in abundance by ripping through the lower order.
His crafty variations, immense control, and relentless pressure dismantled the hosts' resistance, ending with stellar second-innings figures of 6 for 55.
A Dream Debut
This heroic display in Sri Lanka came on the back of a dream international debut against Afghanistan earlier in the year, where Suthar announced himself on the grandest stage with a sensational seven-wicket haul in the match.
Returning incredible figures of 6 for 33 in his very first Test innings—the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on debut after Narendra Hirwani—he was duly named Player of the Match. That dream start laid the foundation for his rapid ascent, proving that his early international exploits were merely the beginning of a stellar red-ball career.
Glory Of Ten-Wicket Haul
The crowning glory of Suthar's masterclass was his maiden ten-wicket match haul, finishing the fixture with remarkable match figures of 10 for 101.
After striking early in the series, he orchestrated a dramatic collapse on the final morning, including a devastating spell that accounted for three wickets in one over including the stubborn Sonal Dinusha. He also made sure of a duck for Prabath Jayasuriya. This monumental effort not only sealed a 1–0 lead for India but stamped his arrival on the international stage with rare authority.
Manav Suthar’s stellar arrival in international cricket has instantly placed him alongside some of India’s most elite red-ball operators. Having secured multiple five-wicket hauls across his first two Test matches, he joins a prestigious group that includes legends like Narendra Hirwani and Axar Patel.
Furthermore, his phenomenal ten-wicket match haul in Galle makes him only the fourth Indian—alongside Hirwani, Sivaramakrishnan, and Patel—to claim a 10-fer in just their second Test appearance.
Adding to his growing legacy, Suthar's match-winning feat also etches his name onto an exclusive list of only eight Indian bowlers to take a ten-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Test history, with his Galle heroics marking just the third time an Indian has achieved the milestone at this iconic venue.
Sight Of A Rare Opening
This emergence arrives at a pivotal juncture as Indian cricket navigates a major transitional phase from its aging veterans. With the legendary core slowly fading into the sunset, finding players who can seamlessly slot into the Test framework without a drop-off in quality has been a primary concern.
Suthar represents the fresh, fearless blood that the national selectors have been desperately seeking to keep India's global dominance intact.
For nearly six years, India has experienced a lingering search for a reliable, long-term left-arm spinner to shoulder the burden in home and subcontinent conditions. While brief experiments with Shahbaz Nadeem and Axar Patel offered flashes, they failed to completely nail down the multi-format requirements of a primary Test spinner.
Suthar looks every bit the definitive answer, possessing the classical action, loop, and discipline required to exploit wearing tracks over five days.
Suthar also found himself locked in an exciting, intense rivalry with fellow domestic standout Harsh Dubey for the long-term left-arm all-rounder slot.
Gambhir had told before Afghanistan test that whoever plays among Suthar and Dubey, will go to Sri Lanka. Suthar got the nod and returned a 7-wicket haul in Chandigarh.
Coming to Lanka, the mandate was not only followed but also proved to be a superb move as Suthar picked up 10 wickets. 2 matches 17 wickets and counting
The Ever-Effective 'Tappa'
What makes Suthar's bowling uniquely lethal in the subcontinent is his rare technical mastery of alignment, flight, and relentless spot-bowling. Forged through grueling hours at the SK Bihani Cricket Academy under coach Dheeraj Sharma—where entire sessions were strictly dedicated to landing the ball three meters from the stumps—his mastery relies on an immaculate 'tappa'.
Unlike round-arm operators whose deliveries primarily slide straight or drift inward like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Suthar's precise body alignment allows him to generate distinct drift before making the ball hold its line or bite sharply off the surface.
His ability to effortlessly alter his pace—ranging from quicker 95 kph darts to flighted deliveries hovering in the mid-80s—keeps batters completely paralyzed on the crease. In Test cricket, where success demands unwavering patience over flashy variations, Suthar’s heavy reliance on a good-length spot forces batters into continuous error.
As his coach notes, white-ball cricket requires frantic variation, but red-ball success belongs to those who possess the discipline to hit the same patch of turf delivery after delivery.
While subcontinent pitches naturally offer variable bounce and ample purchase for spinners, exploiting them requires more than just a receptive surface. True mastery on these tracks demands uncompromising discipline paired with subtle variations in release point and arm speed to deceive the batter's eye.
Manav Suthar seems to be striking this exact balance to perfection, blending the patience of a traditional red-ball workhorse with the nuanced deception needed to break stubborn partnerships on unresponsive fifth-day tracks.
The True Successor
Interestingly, his father had originally taken him to a cricket academy with a single instruction: "Make him a batsman the world fears." Though a coach pivoted him toward spin within 48 hours, Suthar has maintained a strong focus on his batting.
Reflecting on his role and utility down the order, Suthar has often emphasized the importance of value with the willow, noting that he takes immense pride in building technical partnerships and applying himself when the team needs stability in tough conditions
In domestic cricket, Suthar boasts a robust first-class record, accumulating over 1,000 runs across 32 matches at an average exceeding 26, featuring a brilliant century (a top score of 120) and six fifties.
His resume is further highlighted by gritty knocks under pressure, such as an unbeaten 96 in the Ranji Trophy, an 82-run counter-attacking display in the Duleep Trophy, and a marathon 89-not-out off 254 balls for India A against the England Lions to secure a draw.
Suthar's undeniable utility with the bat makes him a natural stylistic successor to Ravindra Jadeja. Capable of playing gritty, technical knocks and anchoring lower-order partnerships, he offers the vital lower-order balance that gives India tactical flexibility.
As the team looks toward the future, Manav Suthar is not just a temporary fix; he is the complete package needed to anchor India's spin department for the next decade.