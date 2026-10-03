Brazil 3-0 India LIVE Score: Manvir Singh's Shot Narrowly Misses The Goal

India VS Brazil Live Score (October 3rd): India gets its biggest football night yet. Brazil, five-time world champions, is all set to face India, a national team still strying to break into Asia's top tier, at Salt Lake Stadium. Brazil sit fifth in the world rankings and will face India for the first time in an international match. The squad includes Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, midfield star Bruno Guimaraes and veteran Marquinhos. The Khalid Jamil side are coming on the back of a gritty 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, taking the lead through Ryan Williams. That performance suggested a developing identity built around compact defending, direct transitions and attacking the spaces available. Brazil will test every part of it as India are unlikely to enjoy sustained possession and could spend long periods defending around their own box.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Oct 2026, 09:15:28 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 75 ' | IND 0-3 BRA | Play resumes following the water break as Brazil’s heavily rotated second-half lineup attempts to find openings against a stubborn, deep-sitting Indian back five. Endrick uses his pace to race down the right flank, but his dangerous cut-back is quickly scrambled away by the defense, before Gabriel Martinelli sees a clever give-and-go attempt similarly thwarted by a resolute blue-shirted rearguard.

3 Oct 2026, 09:05:55 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 70 ' | IND 0-3 BRA | The Australia-born winger continues to make waves for India, carving out another opening before firing just wide of the right post. Knowing he let a golden opportunity slip away, a frustrated Williams collapses onto the turf inside the area, left to rue what could have been as the chance goes begging.

3 Oct 2026, 09:01:44 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 65' | IND 0-3 BRA | Following a phase where Endrick fires his effort off-target, the momentum instantly shifts to the other end as India flood forward in search of a response; Williams unleashes a goal-bound shot that beats the keeper, only for Mauro Junior to pull off a sensational goal-line clearance and deny the Blue Tigers a hard-earned consolation goal.

3 Oct 2026, 08:57:48 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 60' | IND 0-3 BRA | GOOOAAAALLLLL! Brazil extend their lead to 3-0 as substitute Lino gets in on the action! The goal comes after India cough up possession cheaply in their own third, allowing a quick forward pass to be cleverly flicked on by Pedro. Lino picks up the ball, cuts neatly inside, and unleashes a gorgeous right-footed effort that bends past Gurmeet Singh Gill and nestles precisely into the bottom-right corner, putting the match further out of reach.

3 Oct 2026, 08:50:26 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 55' | IND 0-2 BRA | The home crowd attempts to spark some life into the atmosphere as India's refreshed ranks push forward in search of a lifeline, though that elusive final pass continues to go astray. Momentum flickers when Williams advances down the right flank and pings a dangerous low cross into the box, but it ultimately results in a routine save for Morisco at his near post, keeping the Selecao defense untroubled.

3 Oct 2026, 08:22:49 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Half-Time' | IND 0-2 BRA | The referee's whistle blows to signal halftime in Kolkata! Brazil nearly added a third right before the break when Vinicius unleashed a sharp shot that was initially saved, leaving the rebound to roll tamely across the six-yard box. As Danilo raced in to capitalize, Apuia did just enough under intense pressure to hoof the ball out for a corner, keeping the scoreline at 2-0 as the Blue Tigers head into the dressing room to regroup.

3 Oct 2026, 08:18:36 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 40' | IND 0-2 BRA | GOOOAAAALLLLL! Brazil double their advantage to make it 2-0 just moments after rattling the woodwork, as Pedro gets his reward! The number 19 times a clever, sharp run off the shoulder to slip into the right side of the box, before unleashing a powerful low shot past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to net his second Selecao goal in just seven appearances, firmly tightening Brazil's grip on the match in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 08:11:21 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 35' | IND 0-1 BRA | Building on his earlier strike, the irrepressible Estevao continues to torment the Indian defense, driving menacingly at Akash Mishra before lofting a precise clipped cross into the box; the ball finds Pedro, whose crashing header rattles off the right post, leaving the hosts fortunate to escape as Brazil nearly double their lead.

3 Oct 2026, 08:04:45 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 30' | IND 0-1 BRA | GOOOAAAALLLLL! The deadlock is broken as Brazil take a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a brilliant individual effort from Estevao! The jinking winger cuts inside sharply from the right flank and unleashes a wicked, venomous shot that fizzes past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at his near post. Though the Indian keeper manages to get a hand to it, the strike carries far too much power, nestling into the back of the net and sending the travelling fans into raptures as the Selecao draw first blood in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 07:56:33 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 20' | IND 0-0 BRA | Vinicius spells trouble down the left flank once more, turning Tekcham Abhishek Singh before driving menacingly down the byline to win a corner for Brazil. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu does well to rush out and smother the dangerous pull-back, and from the subsequent short corner, Williams proves his worth again by tracking back to make a vital interception and snuff out the threat.

3 Oct 2026, 07:50:00 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 15' | IND 0-0 BRA | The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 07:48:31 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 10' | IND 0-0 BRA | The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 07:37:09 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Kick-Off And we're off in Kolkata, as India kick off, playing from left to right! This blockbuster international friendly against global powerhouse Brazil at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium marks a thrilling chapter in an ambitious series of high-profile fixtures that has pitted the Blue Tigers against elite opposition like Panama and Uruguay. Brazil waste no time looking to stamp their authority as Estevao starts brightly, though his early effort inside the box sails wide, offering the hosts an early let-off amidst the roaring home atmosphere.

3 Oct 2026, 07:31:25 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Substitutes BRAZIL SUBS: Hugo Souza, Otavio, Gabriel, Jair Cunha, Mauro Junior, Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Martinelli, Endrick, Rayan, Samuel Dias Lino. INDIA SUBS: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Valpuia, Macarton Louis Nickson, Ricky John Shabong, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

3 Oct 2026, 07:19:56 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check IND's Starting XI Ready to represent. 🇮🇳#INDBRA #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/tCPTdLtrCG — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 3, 2026

3 Oct 2026, 07:11:15 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: A High Profile journey The India men’s national football team (Blue Tigers) embarked on a blockbuster series of high-profile international friendlies, squaring off against Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay. Under head coach Khalid Jamil, the new-look, youthful Indian squad kicked off the stretch against CONCACAF side Panama in Bengaluru, before heading to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to test themselves against global royalty in five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil and South American powerhouse Uruguay. Facing three top-50 opponents back-to-back has given the team unprecedented exposure and an invaluable measuring stick against elite World Cup-calibre opposition.

3 Oct 2026, 07:03:30 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check BRA's Starting XI Brazil Starting XI: Marquinhos, Danilo, Vinicius Jr, Estevao, Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Pedro, Andrey Santos, Pedro Morisco, Gabriel Bontempo

3 Oct 2026, 06:50:19 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Exciting Action Awaits Fans Brazil team is out for practice and the stands are gradually filling in. They are starting with little warm ups and are yet to take the ball. It is going to be a historic affair and fans are awaiting some crazy football.