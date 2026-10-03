India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill & Co. Eye Clean Sweep, WI Search First Win

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Get real-time updates on the IND vs WI 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh.

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Get real-time updates on the IND vs WI 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Get real-time updates on the IND vs WI 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh. | Photo: BCCI/X
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: India and West Indies take on each other in the third ODI, the last chapter of the three-match ODI series. The stakes look very different for both camps with the hosts already sealing the series 2-0 after a mammoth run-fest in Guwahati. This dead rubber is a vital fact-finding mission for India as they build toward the 2027 ODI World Cup, while the West Indies are fighting desperately to avoid a 3-0 whitewash. The West Indies face a huge uphill battle. The bowling attack has taken just four wickets, conceded 706 runs and gone for four centuries in the opening two matches and head coach Daren Sammy wants some urgency in terms of discipline. If they are to land a consolation win, their pace battery must rediscover its bite. For one thing, their batters need to work out their late-innings execution after they threw away a commanding position in the last 10 overs of the last game.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Predicted-XI!

With series already clinched India might give chances to new players in the 3rd ODI. Here's our prediction for India's playing-XI

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

Mohammed Siraj To Replace Gurnoor Brar? India’s Predicted XI For 3rd ODI Vs West Indies

IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Preview!

India and the West Indies will face each other in the third and final ODI, with the hosts looking to complete a ruthless 3-0 series sweep. India have already sealed the series after a high-scoring thriller in Guwahati and are expected to try out their bench strength. Meanwhile, the West Indies are fighting desperately for their pride. And Daren Sammy’s men need to rediscover their bowling discipline after leaking 706 runs across the first two games to avoid a humiliating whitewash.

Read full preview here: India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Live Streamings!

Broadcast: The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

Steaming: The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.

IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies! The hosts have already clinched the series 2-0 and a clean sweep is on the cards today. The visitors will be desperately fighting for pride to avoid a whitewash. India will be expected to try out their bench strength and we might see a few new faces. Keep following this space for all the LIVE updates, toss details and ball-by-ball action from the middle. Let’s get going!

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