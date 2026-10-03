India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill & Co. Eye Clean Sweep, WI Search First Win

IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Predicted-XI!
With series already clinched India might give chances to new players in the 3rd ODI. Here's our prediction for India's playing-XI
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.
IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Preview!
India and the West Indies will face each other in the third and final ODI, with the hosts looking to complete a ruthless 3-0 series sweep. India have already sealed the series after a high-scoring thriller in Guwahati and are expected to try out their bench strength. Meanwhile, the West Indies are fighting desperately for their pride. And Daren Sammy’s men need to rediscover their bowling discipline after leaking 706 runs across the first two games to avoid a humiliating whitewash.
IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Live Streamings!
Broadcast: The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
Steaming: The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
IND Vs WI LIVE Score 3rd ODI: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies! The hosts have already clinched the series 2-0 and a clean sweep is on the cards today. The visitors will be desperately fighting for pride to avoid a whitewash. India will be expected to try out their bench strength and we might see a few new faces. Keep following this space for all the LIVE updates, toss details and ball-by-ball action from the middle. Let’s get going!