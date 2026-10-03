Bully's ‘Baby’ Gesture: Saim Ayub Taunts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Dramatic Send-Off At Asian Games

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 15 before falling to Saim Ayub, who celebrated with a rocking-baby gesture after completing the catch.
Abhishek Sharma responded with two fours and a six in Ayub's over, then smashed a 20-ball half-century for India.
India reached the final after defeating Sri Lanka, while Pakistan beat Bangladesh; Sri Lanka later secured bronze with victory.
India vs Pakistan matches are never short of drama and similar unfolded when the both teams locked horns in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off the mark in style but an ambitious shot off Saim Ayub’s bowling brought his brief stay at the crease to an early end.
The 15-year-old attempted a reverse sweep but only managed an under-edge. Wicketkeeper Usman Khan fumbled the chance a couple of times before eventually completing the catch, ending Sooryavanshi's innings in the Asian Games 2026 final.
As the youngster walked back towards the Indian dugout, Ayub gestured at him with a 'rocking baby' celebration. Sooryavanshi chose not to respond, while his batting partner Abhishek Sharma appeared to signal to him to simply keep walking.
Abhishek, however, soon made his presence felt with the bat. He smashed two fours and a six in the same over from Ayub. The spinner's opening over had produced the important wicket of Sooryavanshi, but it also cost Pakistan 15 runs.
Abhishek then raced to a 20-ball half-century, giving India a blazing start after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.
India had reached the final after a dominant victory over Sri Lanka in their semi-final earlier this week. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80 off 46 balls helped India post 169/7 on a challenging pitch.
The Indian bowlers then produced a clinical performance, bowling Sri Lanka out for just 45 in 9.5 overs to seal a massive 124-run victory. Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh in the other semi-final to book their place in the gold medal clash.
Earlier on Saturday, Sri Lanka secured the bronze medal with a 63-run victory over Bangladesh at the same venue.