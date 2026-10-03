Who Is Pranavi Urs? Indian Golfer Who Created History With Asian Games 2026 Gold

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win individual Asian Games golf gold, while also securing team silver in 2026
Turned professional in 2020 and has multiple top-five finishes on the Ladies European Tour
Won the 2025 IGPL Invitational Mumbai and received the Arjuna Award in 2023
Pranavi Sharath Urs created history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal in the individual event.
The 23-year-old produced a composed performance in the final round to hold on to her three-shot overnight lead and finish at 15-under 195, securing the biggest continental title of her career.
Pranavi's success did not stop with the individual event. She also helped India win the women's team silver medal, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The Indian trio finished with a 14-under total, behind gold medallists China, who carded 22-under.
Her gold medal ended a long wait for India in women's golf at the Asian Games. Before Pranavi's breakthrough, India's only women's golf medal at the Games was Aditi Ashok's individual silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023.
Pranavi's gold therefore marks a landmark moment for Indian women's golf.
Who Is Pranavi Urs?
Born on April 15, 2003, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Pranavi began playing golf when she was just six years old after watching her father and brother play at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru.
She soon developed a passion for the sport and progressed through India's junior and amateur golf circuits.
Her junior career included a victory at the 2018 Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand, as well as the All India Junior Girls Championship. Those performances helped establish her as one of India's most promising young golfers.
Pranavi turned professional in 2020 and quickly made her mark on the domestic women's professional golf circuit. Her development eventually took her to the international stage, where she began competing on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
She enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 season on the LET, finishing third at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España and tying for third at the Dormy Open Helsingborg. She ended her first full season on the LET ranked 17th in the standings.
Pranavi's international experience also includes representing India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. She finished fourth in the women's team event and 13th in the individual competition.
Her progress continued in 2025 when she won the IGPL Invitational Mumbai, becoming the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament featuring male golfers. She also finished fourth at the Hero Women's Indian Open and tied for fifth at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.
The historic Asian Games triumph in 2026 has now added the biggest achievement of her career to an already impressive rise in professional golf.
Pranavi Urs' Major Achievements
Asian Games 2026 — Gold in women's individual golf and silver in the women's team event.
IGPL Invitational Mumbai 2025 — Winner, becoming the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers.
Dutch Ladies Open 2026 — Tied fifth.
Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 — Fourth place.
Lacoste Ladies Open de France 2025 — Tied fifth.
Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España 2024 — Third place on the Ladies European Tour.
Dormy Open Helsingborg 2024 — Tied third on the Ladies European Tour.
Ladies European Tour 2024 — Finished 17th in the season standings during her first full season on the tour.
Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 — Finished fourth in the women's team event and 13th individually.
2018 Singha World Junior Championship — Winner.
Arjuna Award 2023 — Conferred the prestigious award by the Government of India for her contribution to Indian golf.
From a six-year-old picking up a golf club in Mysuru to becoming an Asian Games champion, Pranavi Urs' journey has been marked by steady progress, international success and increasingly significant milestones. Her gold in Aichi-Nagoya now places her among the defining names in the history of Indian women's golf.