Mentor And Apprentice Join Hands! Abhishek Sharma Equals Yuvraj Singh’s Record In Asian Games Final Against Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma hit 61 off 28 balls against Pakistan in the men’s cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games
The India opener struck seven sixes and three fours in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday
Abhishek equalled Yuvraj Singh’s mark for most sixes in an innings in India-Pakistan T20Is
He also moved to 14 T20I sixes against Pakistan, the most by any batter in the fixture
Abhishek Sharma continued his form against Pakistan, making 61 from 28 deliveries in the men's cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian opener struck seven sixes and three fours during his stay, scoring at a strike rate of 217.68.
With this innings, Abhishek Sharma levelled with Yuvraj Singh's record for most sixes in a single India-Pakistan T20I innings.
His hitting helped India finish on 211/6 in the men's T20 gold medal final. The innings added another chapter to Abhishek's rivalry with Pakistan and put him level with Yuvraj at the summit of the list for most six-hitting innings by an India batter against Pakistan in T20Is.
At 26, he also took his total of T20I sixes against Pakistan to 14, the highest by any batter in the fixture, moving ahead of Virat Kohli's 11.
Record-Breaking Sixes
Yuvraj had earlier hit seven sixes against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in 2012. Abhishek had previously cleared the rope five times against the same opponents in Dubai in 2025 during the Asia Cup, and the latest effort lifted his overall tally against Pakistan further.
That took Abhishek's Pakistan T20I six count to 14, the most by any player in matches between the two sides. He moved past Virat Kohli's tally of 11.
Calendar-Year Sixes Milestones
Abhishek's year keeps getting bigger.
The 26-year-old has now struck 104 sixes in 2026, after setting a record with 108 in 2025. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits second on the 2026 list with 90, while Abhishek had 87 in 2024 and Suryakumar Yadav had 85 in 2022.
He has also joined an elite group for reaching 100 sixes in a calendar year in the fewest balls.
Abhishek got to the mark in 651 deliveries in 2026, behind only Andre Russell, who needed 589 balls in 2019. Dewald Brevis is next with 653 balls in 2025, followed by Chris Gayle with 724 and Karanbir Singh with 728.
Another milestone came soon after.
Abhishek reached 400 T20 sixes in 3,513 balls. That puts him behind Russell, who got there in 3,027 balls, and ahead of Gayle, who did it in 3,557. Tim David reached the mark in 3,803 balls, Kieron Pollard in 3,944 and Nicholas Pooran in 4,045.
India's Strong Total
Abhishek's 61 off 28 balls played a key role in India's total in the gold medal clash against Pakistan. Tilak Varma added an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls as India posted 211/6 against Pakistan in the men's T20 gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games.
For Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas took two wickets apiece.