'Proud Of You!': Mentor Yuvraj Singh Hails Apprentice Abhishek Sharma After Latter's Record-Breaking T20I Century

Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the record books with one of the most explosive innings in T20I history, blasting a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The left-hander’s blistering knock marked the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian and a full-member nation, eclipsing the previous benchmark of 35 balls jointly held by Rohit Sharma (against Sri Lanka, 2017) and South Africa's David Miller (against Bangladesh, 2017).
Former Indian all-rounder and Abhishek's long time mentor Yuvraj Singh laud the youngster's historic feat, praising his resilience, dedication, and ability to silence critics with performance on Friday. "Many congratulations sir Abhishek on the fastest 100 in T20 cricket! I had no doubt that with your talent and hard work, you would achieve this one day," Yuvraj said in a statement. "Once a great man said, 'When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones. Let the bat do the talking', and that’s exactly what you’re doing."
Sharma's assault on the Afghan attack was relentless from the opening over. He raced to fifty off just 16 balls—tearing into Mohammad Nabi with three sixes in a single over—before continuing the carnage against Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi. By the fifth over, he was past 60, and the century followed in a blur of boundaries as India cruised past 100 inside the powerplay.
The milestone stands as the third-fastest in T20I history overall, and the quickest ever recorded against a Test-playing nation. Only Sahil Chauhan (27 balls for Estonia against Cyprus in 2024) and Muhammad Fahad (29 balls for Turkey against Bulgaria in 2025) have reached the landmark faster, though both knocks came against Associate opposition.