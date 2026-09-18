'Proud Of You!': Mentor Yuvraj Singh Hails Apprentice Abhishek Sharma After Latter's Record-Breaking T20I Century

Former Indian all-rounder and Abhishek's long time mentor Yuvraj Singh laud the youngster's historic feat, praising his resilience, dedication, and ability to silence critics with performance on Friday. "Many congratulations sir Abhishek on the fastest 100 in T20 cricket! I had no doubt that with your talent and hard work, you would achieve this one day," Yuvraj said in a statement. "Once a great man said, 'When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones. Let the bat do the talking', and that’s exactly what you’re doing."