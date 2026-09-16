Harry Brook’s 42-Ball Blitz: All the Records England Captain Broke Against Sri Lanka In 1st T20I

Harry Brook smashed a 42-ball century and finished unbeaten on 114 against Sri Lanka in Southampton
His innings broke multiple T20I records, including the fastest century at Southampton and the second-fastest against Sri Lanka
Brook also equalled England’s record for three consecutive 50-plus T20I scores with his latest century
Harry Brook delivered a spectacular performance in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Southampton, smashing an unbeaten 114 from just 49 balls to lead England to a massive 119-run victory. The England captain combined power with remarkable consistency, striking 10 fours and six sixes as the hosts posted 254/4.
Brook walked in after England lost an early wicket but quickly took control of the innings. He brought up his half-century in only 20 balls before completing his century from 42 deliveries. His explosive partnership with Jos Buttler, who scored 80 from 44 balls, helped England maintain an extraordinary scoring rate throughout the innings.
The century was Brook’s second in T20 internationals for England and continued an impressive run of form. His previous three T20I scores before the Southampton innings were 79*, 95* and now 114*, giving him three consecutive scores of at least 50. The performance also added several new entries to England’s T20I record books.
Harry Brook’s Major Records in the Southampton T20I
Fastest T20I century at Southampton: Brook’s 42-ball hundred surpassed Aaron Finch’s previous venue record of 47 balls.
Third-fastest England T20I century: His 42-ball effort puts him behind Phil Salt’s 39-ball hundred, while matching Liam Livingstone’s 42-ball mark.
Second-fastest T20I century against Sri Lanka: Only Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century in Indore in 2017 remains quicker.
Joint-second for England’s T20I centuries: Brook now has two hundreds, level with Jos Buttler and behind Phil Salt’s four.
Two T20I centuries as captain: Brook joined Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam among captains from Full-Member nations with multiple T20I hundreds.
Second-highest England score against Sri Lanka: His 114* is behind only Alex Hales’ unbeaten 116 from 2014.
Fifth-highest T20I score for England: Brook’s 114* moved into fifth place on England’s overall list.
Multiple T20I centuries in a calendar year: Brook has now scored two hundreds in 2026.
Three successive 50-plus scores: His sequence of 79*, 95* and 114* equals England’s record for consecutive 50-plus T20I scores.
Four Player of the Match awards as England T20I captain: Brook moved into second place, behind Eoin Morgan’s six and ahead of Jos Buttler’s three.
Brook’s Century Sets the Tone for England
Brook’s record-breaking innings was the centrepiece of an extraordinary batting display from England. The hosts raced to 90/1 during the powerplay before finishing on 254/4, leaving Sri Lanka with an enormous target to chase.
The visitors struggled to build momentum in the reply and were eventually bowled out for 135. Sonny Baker was among England’s leading performers with the ball, claiming three wickets for just 12 runs.
The 119-run victory gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and extended their winning streak against Sri Lanka in men’s T20Is. For Brook, however, the night belonged to the records as much as the result. His unbeaten 114 not only produced a commanding victory but also strengthened his growing reputation as one of England’s most prolific T20I batters.