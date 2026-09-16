Harry Brook’s 42-Ball Blitz: All the Records England Captain Broke Against Sri Lanka In 1st T20I

Fastest T20I century at Southampton: Brook’s 42-ball hundred surpassed Aaron Finch’s previous venue record of 47 balls.

Third-fastest England T20I century: His 42-ball effort puts him behind Phil Salt’s 39-ball hundred, while matching Liam Livingstone’s 42-ball mark.

Second-fastest T20I century against Sri Lanka: Only Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century in Indore in 2017 remains quicker.

Joint-second for England’s T20I centuries: Brook now has two hundreds, level with Jos Buttler and behind Phil Salt’s four.

Two T20I centuries as captain: Brook joined Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam among captains from Full-Member nations with multiple T20I hundreds.

Second-highest England score against Sri Lanka: His 114* is behind only Alex Hales’ unbeaten 116 from 2014.

Fifth-highest T20I score for England: Brook’s 114* moved into fifth place on England’s overall list.

Multiple T20I centuries in a calendar year: Brook has now scored two hundreds in 2026.

Three successive 50-plus scores: His sequence of 79*, 95* and 114* equals England’s record for consecutive 50-plus T20I scores.