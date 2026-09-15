'Well Done Mohsin Naqvi' Former Pakistan Cricketer Throws Weight Behind ACC Chief After Women's Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf defended ACC President Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him following their final victory against Sri Lanka

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Former Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Mohammad Yousuf defended Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi and accused India of arrogance

  • The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team stayed in the dressing room during the presentation ceremony after defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs

  • This marked the second consecutive year an Indian side refused to collect a trophy presented by Naqvi

Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday defended Mohsin Naqvi after India refused to collect the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

India won the continental tournament but did not receive the silverware. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side stayed in the dressing room when the presentation ceremony began and did not accept the title from Naqvi. It was the second straight year that an Indian team did not take the trophy despite winning the event fair and square.

The row has now widened beyond the final. Yousuf backed Naqvi in public while India’s camp maintained that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had made its position clear in advance.

Previous Year Fallout

This was not a new stance.

The Indian men’s team had also refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi in the previous year. That episode came after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

That tournament carried heavy India-Pakistan hostility. Naqvi fuelled the fire by making anti-India statements on his social media.

Also Read: When Will Mohsin Naqvi’s Tenure End As Asian Cricket Council Chief?

Related Content
Fans chanting 'trophy chor' in the left as Mohsin Naqvi (right) leaves the stadium with the trophy - X
India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. - X/@BCCIWomen
PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September - AP Photo
PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September - AP Photo

Final Ceremony Delay

Naqvi stayed away for most of the final.

Cameras showed him in the VIP box during the final over. The presentation ceremony then ran late by around 45 to 50 minutes and the event ended with India not collecting the trophy.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup final was attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla. India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win the title for a record-extending eighth time.

Only Sri Lanka came out. The runners-up collected their medals in the middle. Naqvi then handed the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and the ceremony ended after her broadcaster interview.

Yousuf's Social Post

Yousuf responded on social media on Tuesday and praised Naqvi’s conduct.

“When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! No trophy, only heels on heads. #MohsinNaqvi,” Yousuf wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With that post, Yousuf directly accused India of showing “arrogance” over the trophy issue.

Indian Camp Response

India’s camp stuck to the board’s line.

Women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar said the team followed the BCCI’s decision not to accept the title. The side simply adopted that stance.

Saikia later said the BCCI had informed Naqvi of India’s position well in advance. He added that Naqvi still chose to attend the presentation ceremony.

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