India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out Due To Injury

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Updates: Check real-time updates of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

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India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026
India cricketers during action against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. bcci/X
Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2026. India aim to seal the three-match series today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, holding a 1-0 lead after a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opener. In the first T20I, India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8. Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the bowling attack with stellar figures of 3/19 from his four overs, while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in. Despite Azmatullah Omarzai’s resilient unbeaten 64 off 44 balls and Mohammad Nabi’s 33, Afghanistan's total proved insufficient. India chased down the target in just 13.4 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 82 off 32 balls, striking at 256.25 with seven towering sixes, ably supported by Ishan Kishan’s 42. Trailing 0-1, Afghanistan’s bowling unit—featuring world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad alongside pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi—must drastically improve their lines to contain India's explosive batting lineup. Captain Shreyas Iyer's men, however, start as clear favorites to clinch the trophy on this batting-friendly Delhi pitch. Are you backing India to wrap up the series tonight, or can Afghanistan force a decider?
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India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Preview

India will head into Tuesday's second T20I without Varun Chakaravarthy, who has suffered a fresh side strain after his return and is sidelined as a precaution ahead of the Asian Games. While his absence leaves a vulnerability in India's bowling attack—compounded by the lack of Hardik Pandya as a reliable all-round bowling option—India still enters the match as clear favorites. For Afghanistan, keeping the series alive will depend on a much stronger and more clinical batting display, avoiding cheap wickets, and maintaining discipline to capitalize on India's depleted bowling resources.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Tough Start For Visitors

Afghanistan faced a tough start to their T20I series in Delhi, suffering an all-round defeat against India following their group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Sent in to bat, Afghanistan collapsed early before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi rescued the innings with an 83-run partnership, pushing the total to 156. However, India comfortably chased the target in quick time, powered by a blistering 82 off 32 balls from Abhishek Sharma. India's victory was anchored by their returning frontline bowling attack, featuring tight spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, alongside Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul that curtailed Afghanistan's late momentum.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Good Evening!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is India Vs Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

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