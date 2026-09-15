India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out Due To Injury

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Preview
India will head into Tuesday's second T20I without Varun Chakaravarthy, who has suffered a fresh side strain after his return and is sidelined as a precaution ahead of the Asian Games. While his absence leaves a vulnerability in India's bowling attack—compounded by the lack of Hardik Pandya as a reliable all-round bowling option—India still enters the match as clear favorites. For Afghanistan, keeping the series alive will depend on a much stronger and more clinical batting display, avoiding cheap wickets, and maintaining discipline to capitalize on India's depleted bowling resources.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Tough Start For Visitors
Afghanistan faced a tough start to their T20I series in Delhi, suffering an all-round defeat against India following their group-stage exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Sent in to bat, Afghanistan collapsed early before Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi rescued the innings with an 83-run partnership, pushing the total to 156. However, India comfortably chased the target in quick time, powered by a blistering 82 off 32 balls from Abhishek Sharma. India's victory was anchored by their returning frontline bowling attack, featuring tight spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, alongside Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul that curtailed Afghanistan's late momentum.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Good Evening!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is India Vs Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates.