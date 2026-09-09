East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Milind & Tilak See Through First Hour | SZ - 311/6

East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score Updates, Duleep Trophy 2026 Day 4: Check real-time updates of the EZ vs SZ Duleep Trophy Final match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final. South Zone face an uphill battle heading into Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, resuming on 242 for 6 and still trailing East Zone’s colossal first-innings total of 708 by 466 runs. East Zone dominated the opening phases, driven by a record-breaking 270 from Ishan Kishan and a crucial 101 by Kumar Kushagra. In response, South Zone stumbled under heavy pressure, despite a solid 62 from Devdutt Padikkal. Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami starred with the ball for East, ripping through the lineup with brilliant figures of 2 for 17 in hostile short-pitched spells. Captain Tilak Varma remains unbeaten on 56, joined overnight by the lower order as South Zone fights to avoid the follow-on and salvage something from a match firmly in East Zone's control. Get East Zone vs South Zone live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Sept 2026, 11:01:37 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Milind And Tilak Fight Strong Chama Milind weathered a few early nerves before finding his rhythm, capitalizing on loose deliveries, while a composed Tilak Varma continues to anchor the innings with an eye on a substantial total. Meanwhile, East Zone's sluggish over-rate has allowed the partnership to flourish, increasing the urgency for a breakthrough in the upcoming hour of play.

9 Sept 2026, 10:22:48 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Resistance Stays Unbroken Mohammed Shami and Chama Milind forged a gritty 45-run partnership without losing a wicket during a stubborn first hour of play on Day 4. Their resolute resistance frustrated East Zone’s bowlers and extended South Zone's fight in the Duleep Trophy final.

9 Sept 2026, 10:01:52 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Milind Ready To Fight Facing a mounting deficit on the final morning of the Duleep Trophy final, Chama Milind adopted a refreshingly proactive approach against East Zone’s disciplined attack. Rather than slipping into a purely defensive shell, the lower-order batter looked to seize scoring opportunities early to shift the momentum. By taking calculated risks and rotating the strike alongside captain Tilak Varma, Milind injected much-needed urgency into South Zone's innings. This aggressive counter-punching helped relieve scoreboard pressure and gave their dressing room a glimmer of hope on a tough da

9 Sept 2026, 09:19:15 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Ishan Kishan's Side In Control East Zone stands on the brink of capturing the Duleep Trophy, needing just four wickets on the final morning in Chennai to cement their dominance. Resuming their first innings at 242 for 6, South Zone still face a daunting 466-run deficit after East Zone posted a colossal 708. While captain Tilak Varma has valiantly anchored one end with an unbeaten fifty, the burden now falls squarely on the lower order to stave off an innings defeat. East Zone’s attack, marshalled expertly by veteran pacer Mohammad Shami, capitalized on scoreboard pressure and a deteriorating ball on Day 3 to exploit reverse swing. With the second new ball immediately available at the start of play, East Zone’s bowlers will look to quickly sweep away the remaining resistance and seal a resounding title victory.

9 Sept 2026, 09:10:35 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: What Happened On Day 3? East Zone tightened their grip on the Duleep Trophy final on Day 3, reducing South Zone to 242 for 6 by stumps on another commanding day of red-ball cricket. Despite a placid pitch, East Zone’s bowling attack delivered a relentless spell, extracting reverse swing with the aging ball through Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. South Zone's innings was undone by a sequence of soft dismissals as promising batters failed to convert, including Devdutt Padikkal, who threw away a start just as he looked set to anchor the innings. Skipper Tilak Varma provided the lone resistance, standing firm to hold the fort at one end, but the batting unit faces a steep mountain to climb. With the second new ball imminent at the start of Day 4, East Zone will look to swiftly polish off the remaining tailenders and convert their overwhelming advantage into a title-clinching victory.

9 Sept 2026, 08:51:21 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Live Streaming Details Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Duleep Trophy matches on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available digitally through the JioHotstar app and website. Matches routinely start at 9:30 AM IST, with TV coverage selectively featuring key matches and the tournament final.