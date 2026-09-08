‘Man Of The Series Mai Hi Tha’: Babar Azam’s Blunt Response To Critics After Questions Over Form

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Babar Azam hits back at critics by highlighting his Player of the Series performance against West Indies as Pakistan face England amid a major squad overhaul

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Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. Dave Shopland/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam defended his recent performances, pointing to his Player of the Series award against the West Indies

  • The Pakistan batter scored 193 runs at an average of 96.50 in that series

  • His comments come as Pakistan face England in the third Test amid a major squad overhaul

Babar Azam has hit back at questions over his recent Test performances, pointing to his strong showing in Pakistan’s previous series as evidence that he remains among the team’s key performers. The Pakistan captain made the remarks during his pre-match press conference ahead of the third Test against England at Edgbaston, with his side trailing 2-0 in the three-match series.

Asked about the contrasting treatment of senior players and whether he should also face scrutiny after Pakistan’s recent struggles, Babar Azam responded by highlighting his Player of the Series award from the team’s previous Test assignment against the West Indies.

“If you talk about the performance, mere khayaal se, last series mein Man of the Series mai hi tha (then I think, in the last series, it was I who was the Man of the Series),” Babar replied.

Babar Points To West Indies Series As Pakistan Faces Scrutiny

Babar was named Player of the Series against the West Indies after scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50. His contribution was particularly important in the second Test, where Pakistan secured victory. His comments came after his difficult outing at Lord’s, where he managed only eight runs in the first innings and six in the second as Pakistan were bowled out cheaply while chasing 389.

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Babar Azam. - X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - Dave Shopland/AP Photo
England vs Pakistan 1st Test - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

The former Pakistan captain has also returned to the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings ahead of the England series, underlining his continued importance to the side. However, his form and leadership have remained under the spotlight amid Pakistan’s difficult tour.

Pakistan Hit By Major Mid-Series Overhaul

Babar’s comments come at a turbulent time for Pakistan cricket. After England took an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Pakistan Cricket Board released seven players from the Test squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Babar revealed that the decision came as a surprise to him as well, saying he learned about the changes later and accepted the PCB’s decision.

The shake-up also included changes to the coaching staff, with Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced as head coach by Mike Hesson and Umar Gul removed from the setup. The overhaul has drawn criticism from former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie, who questioned the manner and timing of the changes.

With the third Test beginning at Edgbaston on September 9, Babar now faces the challenge of leading a significantly reshaped Pakistan side while also answering questions over his own performances.

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