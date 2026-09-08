Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Zimbabwe 2026-27: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Afghanistan will host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE for a packed 2026-27 season featuring Tests, an ODI tri-series and T20Is, ahead of the 2027 World Cup

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Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Zimbabwe 2026-27
Afghanistan celebrate a West Indies wicket in a T20I match in Harare. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan will host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE across all three formats

  • The schedule includes a Test, ODI tri-series and T20I series between October and November

  • Afghanistan will play a record four Tests in 2026 after their upcoming assignments

Afghanistan are set to welcome Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in October-November for a busy home season featuring matches across all three formats. However, all the fixtures will be played in the UAE, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) yet to confirm the venues.

The home season will begin with a one-off Test against Bangladesh from October 9 to 13, just six days after the Asian Games T20I tournament final in Japan, should Afghanistan make it that far.

After the Test against Bangladesh, an ODI tri-series featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take place from October 17 to 23. Each team will face the other sides once before the top two teams meet in the final. The tri-series will serve as preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan will then face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, scheduled from October 27 to November 1. The two sides will subsequently meet in a two-Test series, with the first Test set to be played from November 5 to 9 and the second from November 13 to 17.

Afghanistan have already played one Test this year against India in New Chandigarh in June. Their three upcoming Tests against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take their total to four Tests in 2026, the highest number they have played in a calendar year so far.

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Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh And Zimbabwe In The UAE, 2026-27

One-off Test vs Bangladesh

October 9-13

ODI Tri-Series

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — October 17

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe — October 19

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — October 21

Final — October 23

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Series

1st T20I — October 27

2nd T20I — October 29

3rd T20I — November 1

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test Series

1st Test — November 5-9

2nd Test — November 13-17

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