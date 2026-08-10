Afghanistan Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 3rd ODI 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Afghanistan holds a 1-0 series lead after a dominant 92-run win fueled by Ibrahim Zadran’s 84 and a formidable total of 299
Rashid Khan dismantled Ireland’s chase with a mesmerizing six-wicket haul
Ireland faces immense pressure to come back by solving their spin woes, while Afghanistan aim to extend lead
As the Afghanistan tour of Ireland shifts to Stormont in Belfast for the crucial third One Day International, the visiting side holds a commanding psychological and strategic advantage in the series following their resounding 92-run victory in the previous encounter.
During that fixture, Afghanistan’s batting unit fired on all cylinders collectively, powered by a magnificent, anchoring 84 from opener Ibrahim Zadran and crucial, high-impact contributions down the order from Sediqullah Atal and talented all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, which successfully propelled the team to a formidable total of 299 runs.
Ireland will need a vastly improved performance from their top order, especially after being bundled out for 207 despite resilient knocks from Cade Carmichael and Andy Balbirnie.
In response to that challenging target, the Irish side experienced a deeply disappointing batting collapse, getting bundled out for a meager 207 despite some early resistance and resilient individual knocks from Cade Carmichael and veteran stalwart Andy Balbirnie.
To compound their woes, the entire Irish batting lineup was completely unraveled by a sensational, world-class spin masterclass from leg-spinner Rashid Khan, whose devastating six-wicket haul completely dismantled the run chase and left the bewildered hosts desperately searching for tactical answers against elite bowling variations.
Rashid Khan's mesmerizing spell was a masterclass in modern wrist-spin bowling, as he utilized his variations, deceptive googlies, and impeccable control to bamboozle the opposition batters from the very first over he bowled.
By consistently attacking the stumps and exploiting the helpful pitch conditions, he completely sucked the momentum out of Ireland's innings, proving once again why he remains the undisputed match-winner and ultimate anchor of the Afghan bowling attack.
Heading into the third fixture, the home side face immense pressure to plug their glaring vulnerabilities in the middle overs and figure out how to rotate the strike effectively. Conversely, Afghanistan enter the arena with supreme confidence, aiming to maintain their winning momentum and get further ahead in the series.
Afghanistan Vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026 be played?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026 will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
When will the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026 be played?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026 will be played on August 10 has a start time of 3:15 PM IST.
Where to watch theAfghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2026 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.