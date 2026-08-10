Afghanistan vs ireland live streaming 3rd odi 2026 preview when and where to watch

Afghanistan Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 3rd ODI 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 10 August 2026 12:33 am

With the opening match of the five-match series washed out by rain, Afghanistan seized the early advantage by claiming a dominant victory in the second encounter. If they secure another win in this third fixture, they will guarantee an unassailable lead where they can no longer lose the series

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 10 August 2026 12:33 am

Rashid Khan and Paul Stirling during Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2026. Photo: ACBofficials/X