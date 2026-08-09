AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges ₹22,000 Cr Subsidised Rice Scam In Delhi

AAP alleges BJP government planned a ₹22,000 crore subsidised rice scam over three years.
Bharadwaj claims 31,000 metric tonnes of subsidised rice was diverted weekly.
He alleges vigilance intervention exposed the scheme before the proposed operation continued.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the national capital planned a Rs 22,000 crore subsidised rice scam over three years, as Hindustan Times reported. Bharadwaj detailed the allegations in a post and video shared on X on August 9, 2026.
"The way the Delhi government and the Assam corporation were looting the people of Delhi, it was going to go on for three years," Bharadwaj said.
Mechanics Of Alleged Scam
The scheme reportedly involved Delhi's food, supplies and consumer affairs minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Bharadwaj said that Sirsa's department wrote to the Food Corporation of India demanding 31,000 metric tons of rice weekly to be sent to a corporation based in Assam.
"A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI to get heavily subsidised rice from FCI (Food Corporation of India). A huge quantity of 31,000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the poor of Delhi," Bharadwaj wrote on X.
The AAP leader said the allocated stock entirely bypassed the capital's vulnerable population.
"This subsidised rice never reached even a single poor person. All the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at heavy profits," Bharadwaj said.
Financial Breakdown And Detection
The planned financial misappropriation reached Rs 143 crore per week, which would result in a total Rs 22,000 crore extraction over the three-year timeline. Bharadwaj explained that the weekly commission from the diversion was massive.
"It can be said that the Assam-based corporation was earning a commission of ₹ 70 crore every week, and if this would have continued for three years, this loot would have been of around ₹ 11,000 crore," Bharadwaj said.
Bharadwaj said that the Central government's vigilance department identified the scam, halting the planned three-year operation.