Air India AI2379: 300-Foot Drop, Injuries And Now A Pilot Drug Test; Here's What Happened?

Air India says pilot drug test results have not yet been shared.
AI2379 plunged 300 feet during turbulence, injuring nearly 20 passengers and crew.
DGCA complaint detailed injuries, while aviation authorities continue reviewing the incident.
Post-flight drug test results for the pilots of a turbulence-hit Air India flight have not yet been shared with the carrier, Air India stated on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The airline clarified after reports said one of the pilots failed the mandatory screening.
Flight AI2379, travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, 2026, suddenly dropped 300 feet in altitude due to mid-air turbulence, as per Hindustan Times. The turbulence injured nearly 20 people, including crew members, though the plane landed safely at the Delhi airport later.
"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings," the airline informed in a statement.
The airline added that it regularly conducts drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident.
Passengers Describe Mid-Air Horror
A passenger lodged an official complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) via the AirSewa portal on Friday, August 7, 2026. The filing details how the plunge threw travellers against the cabin ceiling, news agency ANI reported.
The complaint states that the passenger's family of six was on board when the aircraft experienced the sudden drop at about 9:30 am IST. 62-year-old Renu Raniwala suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury, while 64-year-old Mukul Raniwala sustained bruises. Visuals from the Delhi airport terminal showed waiting ambulances, with emergency responders assisting several passengers in wheelchairs and others wearing head bandages before being taken for medical evaluation.
Passenger Shilpi Jain, who was in seat 23F, spoke about the incident in an Instagram video. "Jo flight Phuket se Delhi aa rahi thi, usme kaafi passengers injured hoye hain and cabin crew bhi injured hua hai. Uss flight mein main bhi thi," Jain said. Jain added, "Kuch log mere aas paas the, woh idhar udhar ho rahe the," while describing the chaos inside the cabin.
Aviation Minister Provides Update
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu officially updated the public on the emergency response on Saturday, August 8, 2026, and assured the public that authorities are handling the situation with urgency and care.
"The turbulence incident that happened, most of the passengers in the first few hours only, were discharged from the hospital," Kinjarapu said. "Around 24 passengers were facing some kind of medical inconvenience. So they were taken to the hospital; thorough check-ups have been done for them, and most of them have been discharged."
"We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," Air India informed in a statement regarding its ongoing civil aviation compliance.