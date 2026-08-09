Juan Antonio March Pujol Row : Why Spain Is Replacing Its India Envoy Amid Funding Controversy

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Spain has begun the process to replace March as its India envoy as allegations over embassy spending and cultural events trigger scrutiny

Embassy of Spain in India
Juan Antonio March Pujol Photo: Embassy of Spain in India
Summary of this article

  • Spain plans to replace Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol amid embassy funding controversy.

  • Madrid has proposed Canada envoy Alfredo Martínez Serrano as his replacement.

  • Investigations centre on cultural events, embassy spending and alleged procurement irregularities.

Spain is set to replace its ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, within weeks amid a controversy over unapproved cultural events and public procurement, Hindustan Times reported. March took charge as ambassador in September 2024.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has started the process to appoint Alfredo Martínez Serrano as the new envoy. Martínez Serrano is currently Spain’s ambassador to Canada. Madrid has sought formal agrément from New Delhi for his appointment.

The change follows investigations into the alleged questionable use of embassy funds, as Spanish digital daily The Objective reported.

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The Funding Controversy

The controversy emerged earlier this year over plans for concerts in Rajasthan featuring Bengaluru-based STEM Dance Kampni and tenors Joan Laínez and Zhu Huiling.

The diplomatic row centres on €18,000 paid by the Spanish embassy last year to Chinese-German tenor Zhu Huiling for concerts in New Delhi and Kathmandu in July. She was also hired for another concert in Bhutan in October, when March travelled there to present his credentials.

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The payment raised compliance concerns because Spanish diplomatic missions are required to promote Spanish artists or performers with artistic ties to Spain, according to The Objective.

Spain’s embassy cultural attaché also bypassed March to alert Madrid about plans to raise funds for concerts in 2026 without approval from the foreign ministry.

In May, Spain’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office received a formal report from a foreign ministry official. The report said certain details concerning the ambassador, “if true, could have criminal relevance in the area of public procurement and the management of funds”, The Objective reported.

Opposition lawmakers and the Spanish trade union UGT have formally called for March’s dismissal amid the controversy.

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Who Is Juan Antonio March Pujol?

March is a veteran diplomat with 30 years of experience in international relations. He served as Spain’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva from 2004 to 2007 and as ambassador to Russia from 2007 to 2011.

He has also served as Spain’s ambassador to Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. His diplomatic career has included postings in London, Rome and Mexico, according to the London Speaker Bureau.

Outside government service, March served on the advisory board of multinational company Abertis from 2015 to 2019. He has been a partner at law firm ECIJA since 2012.

March has also authored books on international relations, including Power & Future: 20 World Leaders and Tomorrow and Momentum, on the Edge of the New World.

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