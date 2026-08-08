Spain, Italy Escalate Migration Row With Reciprocal Border Controls

Spain will impose temporary border checks on travellers arriving from Italy
The move follows Italy's controls on arrivals from Spain over Ceuta
The dispute highlights tensions over migration and free movement within Schengen
Spain will impose temporary border controls on travellers arriving from Italy by air and sea, escalating a dispute with Rome over irregular migration following a mass influx into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.
The controls will begin at midnight on Saturday and remain in place until September 7, with passport, nationality and visa checks for passengers arriving from Italy, Reuters reported.
The move comes after Italy introduced its own border controls on arrivals from Spain following the entry of around 72,000 people into Ceuta from Morocco last month. Rome said it would maintain the measures until at least August 15.
Spain-Italy Row
Spain had earlier threatened reciprocal measures unless Italy lifted its controls by Sunday. Italy rejected the demand, saying it would not bow to "ultimatums or impositions" from Madrid.
The Italian government said it would reconsider the measures only once it was satisfied there were no security or terrorism risks, no fresh migration wave and no irregular migrants moving towards European territory, Reuters reported.
Spain has criticised Italy's decision as unjustified, arguing that most of the migrants who entered Ceuta had already returned to Morocco and were unlikely to travel onwards to Italy. Madrid also pointed to Italy's own irregular migration figures while challenging Rome's justification for the controls.
The dispute has also exposed differences between the governments of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over migration policy.
Ceuta Crisis
Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish autonomous cities on the North African coast and form the European Union's only land borders with Africa. Their position makes them particularly sensitive points in Europe's migration and border-control system.
The latest dispute follows an unprecedented influx into Ceuta from Morocco. The mass crossing triggered the first Italian border controls on Spanish arrivals and has now prompted Madrid to respond with its own restrictions.
Most of those who entered Ceuta have since returned to Morocco, while Spanish authorities have continued processing and managing those who remain in the enclave.
Schengen Pressure
The confrontation is significant because both Spain and Italy are part of the Schengen area, where internal border checks are generally absent.
The reciprocal restrictions therefore represent an unusual escalation in a dispute between two EU members over migration management. Italy has linked its controls to concerns over security and the possibility of further migrant movements, while Spain has accused Rome of responding to the Ceuta crisis with measures that Madrid considers disproportionate.
With Spain's controls due to remain until September 7, the dispute could further test how EU countries respond collectively when migration pressure at an external border spills into disagreements over movement within Europe.