The 30 year journey of green boots how dorje morup became an everest landmark

The 30-Year Journey Of ‘Green Boots’: How Dorje Morup Became An Everest Landmark

Sidharth Singh Published at: 8 August 2026 4:22 pm

For nearly 30 years, the remains of Indian climber Dorje Morup have been part of the journey of those climbing Everest's Northeast Ridge. Known as “Green Boots”, the body became a recognisable point of guidance for climbers after Morup died in 1996; India now wants to bring him down from the mountain and potentially return him to his family

Sidharth Singh Published at: 8 August 2026 4:22 pm

The 30-Year Journey Of ‘Green Boots’ Photo: | AI Generated