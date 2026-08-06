Sri Lanka's Muttur Massacre: 20 Years Later, Justice Remains Elusive

Nearly a decade later, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' Investigation on Sri Lanka (OISL) concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that members of the Sri Lankan security forces committed the extrajudicial executions of the ACF workers. The finding was not a criminal conviction and did not identify individual perpetrators. It also recorded the Sri Lankan government's rejection of allegations that its forces were responsible and its position that LTTE involvement could not be ruled out.