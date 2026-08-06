Lock Upp Season 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home Rs 1 Crore Prize; Shivangi Joshi 1st Runner-Up

Shreya Kalra won the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, securing the championship trophy and Rs 1 crore prize money.
Actress Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while Yogesh Rawat emerged as the second runner-up.
Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde were evicted in fifth and fourth places respectively during the high-stakes final challenges.
Lock Upp Season 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, taking home the trophy and Rs 1 crore in prize money. The finale saw actress Shivangi Joshi as the first runner-up.
Reality television star Yogesh Rawat secured the position of second runner-up. The concluding episode featured an intense final showdown that culminated in Kalra securing the top honour.
Shocking top five evictions
The final stages of Lock Upp finale featured two sudden eliminations. Ram Kapoor exited the competition in fifth place after losing a puzzle-making challenge. The contestants had to assemble a puzzle, and Kapoor lost the task by retaining the highest number of incorrect pieces.
Shilpa Shinde subsequently lost her spot during a high-stakes box-selection challenge. The remaining participants stood before boxes and had to persuade opponents to select the one marked 'terminated'.
Rawat executed a calculated strategy. He successfully manipulated Shinde into choosing the elimination box, securing her eviction in fourth place and guaranteeing his own spot in the final three.
Jury confronts the finalists
The final three faced intense scrutiny. A panel of media experts and actors grilled the remaining contestants. The jury reprimanded Rawat for his arrogant behavior and poor attitude during the competition.
Jury members scrutinised Joshi for allegedly manipulating Harshad Chopda. Actress Mannara Chopra directly demanded clarity regarding Joshi's equation with Chopda and how she hijacked his finalist spot.
While the jury lauded Kalra for her amazing gameplay, they questioned her for accusing Kapoor of making her uncomfortable. They also slammed her for using inappropriate language during the programme.
Influencer Awez Darbar confronted Kalra regarding an external dispute. He accused her of influencing an ex-flame to make damaging claims about him during Bigg Boss 19. Darbar said that her actions tarnished his image and forced him to issue multiple clarifications after the broadcast.
The final vote count
The ultimate decision relied entirely on a tiered voting system. Rawat faced eviction in third place following the jury vote count.
The final verdict between Kalra and Joshi depended on a combined ballot. Former contestants, the jury and the show's designated jailers all cast their votes to select the champion.
Kalra secured the maximum number of votes. Ekta Kapoor officially announced Kalra as the winner, drawing the reality programme to a close.