Ram Kapoor Controversy: Gautami Kapoor Apologises To Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp After Backlash

Gautami Kapoor apologised to Shreya Kalra during Lock Upp after Ram Kapoor controversy.
Shreya Kalra earlier accused Ram Kapoor of repeatedly crossing personal boundaries on camera.
Lock Upp finale streams August 5 as Ram Kapoor controversy continues attracting attention.
Ram Kapoor's controversy took a new turn after his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, apologised to content creator Shreya Kalra during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The apology came days after a viral clip of Ram kissing Shreya on the cheek sparked criticism online, with many viewers saying she appeared visibly uncomfortable. Although Gautami had earlier defended her husband publicly, she said on the show that she was not trying to justify his behaviour.
Gautami Kapoor apologises to Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp
Gautami entered the reality show alongside Shreya's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, during a family interaction segment. Folding her hands before Shreya, an apology was offered by Gautami on Ram Kapoor's behalf if his actions had made her uncomfortable.
She further said that she was not defending her husband and described him as someone who is "just like a teddy bear". Gautami also apologised to any woman who may have felt uncomfortable because of Ram's behaviour. Shreya accepted the apology and responded that it was okay.
What Shreya Kalra had alleged against Ram Kapoor
The apology followed comments made by Shreya during an earlier episode of the show. While discussing Ram Kapoor's conduct, it was alleged by Shreya that he often came too close to contestants and ignored personal boundaries. She also recalled an earlier incident involving another contestant and expressed frustration over what she described as repeated uncomfortable behaviour.
Earlier, Gautami had defended Ram Kapoor in an Instagram video, saying criticism describing him as "sleazy" or someone with hidden motives was unfair. It was maintained by her that Ram had entered the reality show without any strategy and that his affectionate nature had been misunderstood. She had also suggested that the backlash gained momentum after Ram failed to support Shreya during one of the tasks.
The controversy continues to draw attention as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, heads towards its finale, which will stream on August 5.