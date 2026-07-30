SC Orders Delhi Govt To Treat Jantar Mantar Protestors Injured By Pellet Guns

Supreme Court orders Delhi government to provide treatment for pellet-injured Jantar Mantar protestors.
Petition seeks compensation and ban on pellet weapons after alleged excessive force during protest.
Opposition alleges firing on students, while government denies bullet use during crackdown.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure medical treatment for Jantar Mantar protestors injured by pellet guns.
The directive came in a 29-page judgment delivered in a suo motu matter, as Hindustan Times reported. The bench referenced the long-running TN Godavarman Thirumulpad environmental litigation during the proceedings.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana presided over the hearing. "Government of Delhi shall provide medical treatment to the injured petitioner or other similarly placed individuals," the court stated, as reported by Bar and Bench.
Petition Seeks Pellet Ban
The court issued the order following a petition by Yashovardhan Azad, a former special director of the Intelligence Bureau and Central Information Commissioner under the Right to Information Act.
Azad's petition sought compensation for victims of the July 20 protest, which involved a security crackdown on students participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court noted the excessive use of force during this crackdown. In response to numerous petitions, Kant said that while the constitutional right to peaceful protest must be protected, violence by demonstrators and excessive use of force by police were equally unacceptable.
Azad also demanded a ban on metallic kinetic projectiles, pump action rifles and projectile action guns.
"Police rules allows the use in exceptional circumstances unless you challenge the rules itself. One of the steps of graded approach is use of pellet guns," Bagchi said.
"In light of alleged excessive use, your prayer should be that court lays down a protocol regarding the use," Kant said.
Political Clash Over Firing
The use of force at the protest triggered a dispute between the ruling party and the opposition.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that security personnel fired upon students. In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Rahul presented photographs showing at least five protestors with pellet-like wounds.
Rahul accused Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering the firing, noting that the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force report to Shah's ministry.
The central government dismissed the allegations. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that authorities fired no bullets and only used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The Bharatiya Janata Party denied Rahul's claims entirely and demanded that he "apologise for his false claims".