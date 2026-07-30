Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Appoints IIT Alumnus Jagdish Aphale as First Secretary Amid Administrative Overhaul

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale as its first secretary to manage daily administration in Ayodhya.
Jagdish Aphale will serve as an office bearer reporting to Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan, with his formal ratification scheduled for September 2, 2026.
The administrative restructuring follows a major controversy over donation discrepancies at the Ram Temple, which led to an investigation and multiple arrests.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed Jagdish Aphale as its first secretary to oversee daily administration. Aphale will report to Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan. He will serve as an office bearer but will not be a member of the Trust.
The Trust will formally ratify his appointment on September 2, 2026. The creation of the post is part of an administrative overhaul to manage the expanding operations of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The Trust postponed appointing its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month at its July 6 meeting. A screening committee requested more time to evaluate three shortlisted candidates from over 5,200 applications. The incoming CEO will also serve as an office bearer without holding Trust membership.
Who is Jagdish Aphale
Pune resident Aphale holds a BTech in Electrical Engineering and an MTech from IIT Bombay. He worked for several multinational companies, including professional assignments in Europe and the United States, before returning to India after retirement.
He has maintained a lifelong association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), having been connected with the organisation since childhood. The RSS recommended him as an honorary project engineer when construction of the Ram Temple began. He currently resides with his wife on the premises of the Teerth Kshetra Bhavan in Ayodhya.
Restoring Financial Accountability
The Trust has tightened its financial oversight. Aphale has been made a joint signatory for financial transactions alongside Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan.
"For banking purposes, the joint signatories are Aphale and me. The board of trustees has approved it," Mohan said.
This administrative restructuring follows an early June controversy over discrepancies in counting donations at the temple. The Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged financial irregularities. The SIT found prima facie evidence suggesting the misappropriation of funds, leading to the registration of an FIR and the arrest of eight individuals involved in the donation-counting operations.
The controversy triggered changes within the Trust. General Secretary Champat Rai stepped down, and the board accepted his resignation on July 6. Former Indian Forest Service officer Krishna Mohan, who had filed the FIR in the case, succeeded Rai. Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned, while the Trust removed Special Invitee Gopal Rao from his role.