Exclusive | Taslima Nasrin: ‘A Writer’s Freedom Should Not Depend on the Generosity of a Government’

A.

I should clarify that I was invited by the Secular Mission Trust, not by any political party or the state government. The government has, however, agreed to provide the security necessary for my visit, and I am sincerely grateful for its support.

This suggests that the present government understands something previous governments failed to recognise: protecting a dissenting writer does not mean endorsing everything she writes. It is simply the democratic responsibility of the state.

At the same time, I would not turn my return into a certificate of democratic virtue for any one party. The real test will be whether the government protects every threatened voice, including those with whom it strongly disagrees. A writer's freedom should not depend on the generosity of a government, the ideology of a political party or the permission of a religious group. It must be protected as a fundamental right.