KC Venugopal Moves Privilege Motion Against Jitendra Singh Over 'No Firing' Statement

Congress MP K C Venugopal, on Friday moveed a privilege notice against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, accusing him of misleading the Lok Sabha by stating that “no firing” had occurred during the recent student protests.
The notice, filed under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, requests Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against the minister and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a detailed inquiry.
In his notice, Venugopal cited Singh's statement made on July 29 while replying to the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Responding to the Opposition's allegations regarding the handling of the protests, Singh had dismissed claims of firing by saying, "It has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all. Tear gas was used. So, when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise."
Questioning the minister's remarks, Venugopal alleged that the statement was inconsistent with the facts surrounding the incident. According to the Congress leader, firing had indeed taken place and an injured individual was still receiving medical treatment, with supporting information available in the public domain.
"This statement stands in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground. Contrary to the Hon'ble Minister's assertions, firing did occur, and the injured person is still under medication, with data available in the public domain," Venugopal said in the notice.
He further alleged that the minister had "knowingly and deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House" by denying that any firing had taken place.
Describing the matter as a serious breach of parliamentary privilege, Venugopal argued that providing misleading information to the House amounts to contempt of Parliament. He also stressed that ministers have a responsibility to verify the accuracy of facts before making statements in the country's highest legislative forum.
"I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 222 against Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister," Venugopal said, urging a comprehensive examination of the minister's statement and appropriate action in the matter.
Later, in a post on X, KC Venugopal referred to the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, where he met a pellet gun victim and showed his injuries in front of the media.
Venugopal argued that the Jitendra Singh’s statement contradict the evidence and accused governement of spreading “obvious falsehood” and demanded action against the minister.