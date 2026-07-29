'Rahul Gandhi Had FOMO': Jitendra Singh's Gen Z Jibe Sparks Clash In Lok Sabha

The minister also objected to remarks made by Gandhi during the debate, saying they violated parliamentary norms. Referring to the use of the word "idiot", Singh said, "Even if someone considers themselves to be an idiot, they cannot use such a word. I am surprised that the Leader of the Opposition is not aware of parliamentary norms." He said Gandhi's clarification that the remark was not directed at any individual raised questions about whether students were being referred to in that manner.