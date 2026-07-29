‘Either Shah Ordered It Or He Is Incompetent’: Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack Over NEET Protest Crackdown

"When we were at Parliament House, I saw with my own eyes, Amit Shah calling the police officers. I saw Minister Jitendra Singh getting multiple calls from the Home Minister. He was aware of everything happening on the streets. There are 2 possibilities - one is that he gave the orders to shoot people with pellet guns, beat them with lathis with nails or he did not know what was happening. If he did not know, he is incompetent; and if he ordered it and he has got to go in either case," Gandhi said.