'Home Minister Ordered Shooting': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Shah For 'Police Brutality', Sparks Uproar

"She said the student wears the truth on his/her chest proudly. I said, what about the other type? She said the other type requires an image. It requires an image and as the image is not true because the idiot is trying to pretend that he is God, he has to create this massive image. I asked her a question, where does the third category go? That of 'Andhbhakt'. She said, 'Andhbhakt' is a person who is absolutely convinced that another idiot is God." Gandhi said.