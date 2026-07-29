‘Who Takes Her Seriously?’: Abhijeet Dipke On Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On Gen Z

Kangana Ranaut has been facing backlash from Gen Z and a few celebs over her objectionable comments about Gen Z.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke dismissed Kangana’s comments.
His reaction comes after CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called her out, saying no one in the younger generation takes her seriously.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked a row with her remarks against those who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests, calling Gen Z "generation gutter" and their videos from the agitation "puke-inducing".
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke hit back at her comment on Wednesday. He also criticised the government for unleashing brutal force on students. The youths were protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak and demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He warned of an imminent nationwide agitation if the harassment of student protesters continues despite prior assurances from the Centre.
Allegations of excessive force
Speaking to ANI outside the Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students faced baton charges and pellet guns on July 20, the news agency reported.
"The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20," Dipke told the news agency.
"Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi should be ashamed," he added.
Dipke reiterated that the CJP remains prepared to return to the streets very soon if the government does not mend its ways. "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."
Reacts to Kangana's ‘Gen gutter’ comments
In another video, when Dipke was asked about Kangana’s comments, he said, “Who even takes her seriously?”
What Kangana said about Gen Z
In a post on Instagram on Monday, Ranaut described videos of protestors at Jantar Mantar display "filth, garbage and ugliness".
"Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them? (sic)," she said.
"India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication, you call yourself cockroaches and look/ behave like them as well there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox (sic)," she added