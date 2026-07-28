Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke-Inducing', Faces Online Backlash From Netizens

Kangana Ranaut called Gen Z protest reels "puke-inducing" and sought a digital detox.
'Generation Gutter' remark drew criticism from Congress AIMIM and social media users.
Ranaut also claimed 60 metric tonnes of waste remained after Jantar Mantar protest.
Kangana Ranaut has courted fresh controversy after criticising participants in the recent student demonstrations linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Sharing a series of Instagram Stories, Ranaut described videos from the protests as "puke-inducing", questioned the behaviour of the demonstrators and said she needed a "digital detox" after watching the viral clips. Her remarks have since prompted criticism from opposition leaders and social media users.
Kangana Ranaut calls protest reels 'puke-inducing'
In her Instagram Stories, it was said by Kangana Ranaut that she had never witnessed "so much ugliness in one place". The protest reels were described as "puke-inducing", while the language used by demonstrators was characterised as jarring and crass.
She further questioned who was raising the protesters and claimed that India was rooted in elegance and cultural sophistication.
Referring to protesters who identified themselves as "cockroaches", it was also stated by Ranaut that they behaved like the name they had chosen. She added that the videos had left her emotionally exhausted and in need of a digital detox. In a separate Story, she also claimed that 60 metric tonnes of waste had been left behind at Jantar Mantar after the protest.
'Generation Gutter' remark draws political reactions
The controversy escalated after Ranaut referred to some participants as "Generation Gutter", alleging that they glorified substance use, relied on their parents financially and had little to contribute to society.
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan described her language as condemnable and said an apology should be issued to Gen Z. He also questioned whether Ranaut understood the NEET issue before commenting on the protests.
The debate also spilled onto social media, where several users accused the actor of ignoring the NEET paper leak and student suicides while criticising demonstrators. Others drew comparisons with her years in Bollywood and questioned the consistency of her remarks.
The controversy comes after the student movement, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, concluded on July 25.