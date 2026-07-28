Jung Kook Recalls Rude Fan Encounter, Urges ARMY To Respect Boundaries In Public Spaces

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The BTS member said polite interactions are always welcome, but having a camera pushed into someone's face crosses the line.

Jung Kook
Jung Kook Urges Fans to Respect Boundaries Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Jung Kook urged fans to respect personal boundaries after an uncomfortable bakery encounter.

  • BTS singer said polite requests for photographs are always appreciated over intrusive behaviour.

  • BTS resumes the Arirang World Tour with North American concerts beginning August 1.

Jung Kook has once again reminded fans about the importance of respecting personal boundaries after recalling an uncomfortable encounter during a recent outing. Speaking during a Weverse live session, the BTS singer shared that while he enjoys meeting fans who approach him politely, one interaction at a bakery left him feeling uneasy because of the way a camera was suddenly pointed at his face.

Jung Kook recalls uncomfortable bakery encounter

During the livestream, Jung Kook revealed that he had recently watched the Korean film Hope by himself. As he left the cinema, several fans recognised him and politely asked if they could take photographs with him. It was shared by the singer that he happily agreed because they had approached him respectfully.

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However, the situation changed after he entered a bakery. It was said by Jung Kook that someone suddenly stood directly in front of him with a camera pointed at his face. The BTS member added that such behaviour was disrespectful regardless of a person's age or background. He also said that politely asking for a photograph was very different from unexpectedly putting a camera in someone's face.

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BTS singer has previously spoken about fan boundaries

This is not the first time Jung Kook has addressed the relationship between celebrities and fans. During a Weverse livestream in June following BTS' Madrid concerts, fans repeatedly asked him to go to sleep. While acknowledging their concern, it was explained by the singer that the decision about his routine ultimately belonged to him.

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Jung Kook's latest comments come as BTS prepare to resume their Arirang World Tour. The group, comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, will return to the stage with concerts beginning on August 1, followed by performances across several North American cities, including East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago.

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