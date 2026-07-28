KATSEYE's 'Animal' Climbs UK Official Charts As Girl Group's Global Rise Continues

KATSEYE's Animal earned recognition from the UK Official Charts for its growing popularity.
The girl group's streaming success continues with Spotify Global Daily Top 10 placement.
KATSEYE will release WILD before launching THE WILDWORLD Tour across two continents.
KATSEYE's Animal continues to gain momentum internationally as the global girl group earns fresh recognition on the UK Official Charts. The chart recently spotlighted the HYBE and Geffen Records act's growing popularity in Britain, pointing to the group's steady rise beyond the K-pop market. The recognition comes as Animal continues to perform strongly on global streaming platforms and further strengthens KATSEYE's presence in mainstream pop.
UK Official Charts spotlights KATSEYE's growing success
The UK Official Charts published a feature highlighting KATSEYE's emergence in the British music scene. It was stated that the group was on course to become one of the UK's next major pop acts, with Animal helping drive that momentum.
The feature also traced KATSEYE's steady chart journey, beginning with Gnarly entering the UK Official Singles Top 100 in 2025. Subsequent releases including Gabriela, INTERNET GIRL and PINKY UP, along with the collaboration ICONIC BY MISTAKE featuring LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, have continued to expand the group's international fanbase. Their older track Touch has also enjoyed renewed popularity.
Animal boosts KATSEYE's global momentum
The UK Official Charts also highlighted how KATSEYE's artist development reflects Bang Si Hyuk's long-term vision of combining the Korean idol training system with the American pop industry to create a truly global group. Since its release, Animal has remained inside Spotify's Global Daily Top 10 songs while strengthening the group's presence in the United States and other international markets.
KATSEYE's recent achievements extend beyond the charts. The group won three honours at the 2026 American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year, and also secured two Grammy Award nominations, underlining its growing global influence.
The group's third EP, WILD, featuring Animal, will be released on August 14, before KATSEYE embarks on its THE WILDWORLD Tour across North America and Europe in September.