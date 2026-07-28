Sunny Deol Tears Up As Rajkumar Santoshi Recalls Late Dharmendra’s Blessings At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch

The filmmaker said, "Dharam ji ki blessing bahut hai iss film ke andar. Narration suna tha and he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye, bahut aashirwad diya aur Dharam ji ki mere khyaal se last film joh unhone dekhi woh bhi Batwara hai. Tabhi unhone bola tha ki picture bahut chalegi bahut achcha kaam kiya aap logon ne unka aashirwad hai toh I am grateful and I thank Dharam ji today here" (The film carries Dharam ji's blessings. When he heard the narration, he was deeply moved and was even brought to tears and he offered his heartfelt blessings. In fact, I believe Batwara was the last film of mine that he watched; even back then, he predicted it would be a huge success and praised the excellent work we had done).