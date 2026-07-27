Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Trailer Release, Sunny Deol Pens Special Post For His Mother, Dedicates Film To All Mothers

Batwara 1947 trailer will be out tomorrow.
Ahead of it, Sunny Deol penned an emotional note for his mother.
He paid tribute to all mothers' unconditional love, courage and countless sacrifices.
Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is one of the year's most anticipated films. The highly awaited historical drama stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The trailer will be out tomorrow (July 28).
The film's powerful posters and gripping teasers have already given us a glimpse into its emotionally charged narrative. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 is a tale of love, sacrifice and resilience.
Sunny Deol's emotional tribute to mother
Ahead of the Batwara 1947 trailer release, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt picture with his mother, Prakash Kaur, calling her his greatest strength and source of love. He also dedicated his upcoming film to all mothers, paying tribute to their unconditional love, courage and countless sacrifices.
Sharing the post, the Gadar star wrote, “Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow!”
Have a look at the post here.
About Batwara 1947
Batwara 1947 promises an emotional and deeply moving story that explores the human cost of the tragedy while celebrating love, courage, sacrifice and resilience during the 1947 partition.
Deol portrays a commanding, fearless hero who stands firm against intense hatred, fighting to protect his family in the adverse situation.
Batwara 1947 cast and release date
Apart from Deol, the film also stars Preity Zinta as Hamida Begum, Shabana Azmi as Durgavati Devi (Mai), Karan Deol as Javed Mirza, Ali Fazal as Habib Anwar and Abhimanyu Singh as Yakub Khan. It marks a reunion of Santoshi and Deol after nearly three decades.
AR Rahman has composed the film's music, with the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.
Batwara 1947 has received a rare 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
It is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2026.