Duet Trailer: Sidhant Gupta Plays A Grieving Musician In Sheetal Menon's Emotional Short Film

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Directed by Sheetal Menon, the emotionally charged short film also marks Spotify's first-ever original short film release, with a global premiere set later this week.

Duet
Duet Short Film Trailer Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Duet trailer showcases Sidhant Gupta's moving performance as a grieving pianist seeking hope.

  • Sheetal Menon's short film becomes Spotify's first original short film worldwide release.

  • Sayani Gupta, Puja Sarup and acclaimed musicians strengthen Duet's emotional storytelling.

Duet trailer has offered the first glimpse of filmmaker Sheetal Menon's upcoming short film, with Sidhant Gupta stepping into the role of a grieving pianist whose life is transformed by an unexpected musical connection. Blending haunting visuals with an evocative piano and violin score, the film explores themes of love, grief and healing while also becoming Spotify's first-ever original short film release.

Duet trailer explores grief through music

The two-minute trailer follows a musician struggling to cope with the sudden loss of his estranged brother during the pandemic. Sidhant Gupta explained that the story begins in a place where people feel trapped beyond hope, before gently leading them towards light. According to the actor, Duet examines emotional isolation while suggesting that healing often arrives through unexpected human connections.

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Sheetal Menon and Bejoy Nambiar on Duet

Produced by Getaway Pictures, Duet has been conceptualised by Sheetal Menon, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Arpita Chatterjee. Menon said she has always been drawn to quieter emotional landscapes that are difficult to express, adding that the film belongs to everyone who helped bring it to life.

Producer Bejoy Nambiar described the short as an intimate yet cinematic story. It was stated by him that even in moments of profound grief, human connection has a way of finding people and that the film reflects this belief.

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Apart from Sidhant Gupta, the film features special appearances by Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup. Cinematography has been handled by Siddharth Srinivasan, editing by Prakash Kurup and sound design by Moinak Bose. The score has been composed by Sid Acharya, while original works by Eric Christian and Ben Crosland, alongside violin performances by Tineke de Jong, further shape the film's emotional landscape.

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The makers have announced that Duet will premiere on Spotify on July 30, while simultaneously streaming on the Getaway Pictures YouTube channel.

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