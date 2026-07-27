Yami Gautam Replaces Vidya Balan In Kahaani 3, Sujoy Ghosh To Direct - Report

Vidya Balan has reportedly exited the Kahaani franchise.
Yami Gautam has joined the third instalment as per the latest report.
The same report also states that Yami's character has a very strong arc.
Vidya Balan, who headlined Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani (2012) and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016), has reportedly exited the Kahaani franchise. The latest report suggests that Yami Gautam has replaced Balan and is set to headline the third instalment. Ghosh is set to return as the director of the upcoming sequel.
Yami Gautam replaces Vidya Balan in Kahaani 3?
Pinkvilla quoted a source claiming that Kahaani 3 will feature “a new story altogether” while retaining the essence of the Kahaani universe.
The source said, “The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc.”
The source also revealed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the team is currently working on the shooting timelines.
“Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise,” the source added.
Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan, Sujoy Ghosh and the makers haven't confirmed the development.
Yami Gautam was last seen in a cameo in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, written and directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. Before that, she played the lead role in the courtroom drama Haq, for which she received an overwhelming response.
Recently, she won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards. It also won the Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Shashwat Sachdev).
Vidya Balan's last major theatrical release was the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Her 2000 indie drama with Irrfan Khan, The Last Tenant, was released on YouTube this year after 25 years.