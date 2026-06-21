Balan The Boy OTT Release: Where to Watch Chidambaram's Malayalam Film After Its Theatrical Run

Chidambaram's latest film Balan: The Boy will stream on a leading OTT platform after its theatrical run.
Young lead actor Adisheshan received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular character.
The Malayalam thriller opened to positive reviews.
Balan: The Boy OTT release update: Director Chidambaram's latest offering, Balan: The Boy, starring Adhisheshan, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammed Zinaan and Tovino Thomas, has opened to mostly positive reviews. The Malayalam thriller marks Chidambaram's second movie after 2024's Manjummel Boys.
Amidst the positive critical reception, Balan: The Boy OTT release update has been doing the rounds. Its digital rights have been secured by a leading OTT platform.
Where to watch Balan: The Boy online
Reportedly, streaming platform ZEE5 has secured the digital streaming rights for Balan: The Boy. Zee Keralam acquired the satellite television rights for the feature.
The film is expected to make its digital debut after completing its theatrical journey. The filmmakers have yet to announce the official OTT release date.
Balan: The Boy box office
The film recorded Rs 2.35 crore in India across 1,208 shows on Day 2 (Saturday), representing a 29.1% growth from Day 1's (Friday) Rs 1.82 crore, according to trade estimates from Sacnilk.
The domestic net total stands at Rs 4.17 crore (Rs 4.83 crore gross) in two days.
Overall occupancy rose to 38.3% on Saturday, up from 28.7% on opening day. The Malayalam version peaked at 42.83% occupancy, with morning shows recording 22.50% and afternoon shows improving to 35.50%.
Balan: The Boy plot
The film explores the themes of identity and survival. It revolves around a young boy and his mother who are in Kannur jail. When they are released from jail, the mother is told by a sex worker that she will come in search of her.
The mother is scared and she wants to protect her son at all costs. They leave Kannur and go to another village, where they change identity, trying to forget the past.
The mother changes her name to Indhu, Mary and Sherly, while the boy lives under different names like Abhijit Kumar, Adiseshan and Vasudev.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Balan: The Boy reads: "The strongest aspect of Balan: The Boy is its first half. Chidambaram and writer Jithu Madhavan build tension through restraint rather than revelation. The film never rushes to explain itself. Instead, it allows small details, fleeting expressions and everyday interactions to gradually reveal the emotional reality of its characters. Unfortunately, the film struggles to maintain this emotional clarity after its time jump."