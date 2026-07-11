Dhanush And Vetri Maaran Reunite For Thamizh Murugan; First-Look Poster Unveiled

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Apart from Thamizh Murugan, Dhanush will also be seen in the film tentatively titled OM, alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The teaser was unveiled recently. It will hit the screens worldwide on October 16, 2026.