Dhanush And Vetri Maaran Reunite For Thamizh Murugan; First-Look Poster Unveiled

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The first look of Dhanush's Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetri Maaran, has been revealed. Read details on this landmark fifth collaboration.

Thamizh Murugan
Dhanush's first look from Thamizh Murugan Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The first-look poster of Dhanush's upcoming film Thamizh Murugan was officially unveiled on Friday.

  • Directed by Vetri Maaran, the poster depicts Dhanush riding an elephant and holding a sacred vel before a large army.

  • This project marks the fifth cinematic collaboration between actor Dhanush and acclaimed director Vetri Maaran.

The first-look poster of actor Dhanush's upcoming film Thamizh Murugan was unveiled on Friday (July 10). The film marks the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and acclaimed director Vetri Maaran.

Dhanush Thamizh Murugan first look

Sharing the poster on social media, Dhanush captioned it, "The Eternal Protector, warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #sonofkottravai தமிழ் முருகன் THAMIZH MURUGAN (sic)."

The poster features Dhanush riding an elephant and standing before a large army. He is seen holding a vel, the sacred spear associated with Lord Murugan, who is revered as 'Thamizh Kadavul' (the God of the Tamil people) in Tamil Nadu.

Have a look at the poster here.

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Dhanush and Vetri Maaran's collaboration is a landmark creative reunion

Thamizh Murugan is one of the highly anticipated Dhanush's fifth cinematic collaboration with director Vetri Maaran. The duo previously worked together on the films Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011), Vada Chennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). The duo had earlier announced a sequel titled Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but it hasn't started yet.

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Arivumathi has written the story of Thamizh Murugan. Sai Abhyankkar is the music composer. The makers are yet to announce the release date. The rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Apart from Thamizh Murugan, Dhanush will also be seen in the film tentatively titled OM, alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The teaser was unveiled recently. It will hit the screens worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein (2025) and the Tamil film Kara (2026).

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