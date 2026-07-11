Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Led Comedy Earns Over Rs 21 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 collected over Rs 13 crore net domestically and more than Rs 20 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.
The film registered an overall domestic theatre occupancy of 24.54% across 10,669 shows, peaking at 42% during night screenings.
Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 969 shows, while Mumbai followed closely with 820 shows.
The opening day collection outperformed Ajay Devgn's previous films De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, but fell short of Raid 2 and Total Dhamaal.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-led comedy hit the theatres on July 10. The fourth instalment of the hit franchise also brought back the old cast, including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film opened to mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences. It has crossed the Rs 13 crore mark in India and earned over Rs 21 crore globally. Here's the detailed report on Dhamaal 4 box office collection.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. The domestic gross stood at Rs 16.5 crore. Overseas, Dhamaal 4 collected around Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide opening-day gross collection to Rs 21.5 crore.
Occupancy and show Details
Dhamaal 4 was screened across 10,669 shows on its first day, registering an overall occupancy of 24.54%. Morning shows opened with an occupancy of 8.38% and saw a rise to 19.15% in the afternoon. It witnessed further rise at 24.85% in the evening and peaked at 42% during the night shows.
Regionally, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest occupancy of 22.8% from 969 shows. In Mumbai, the film was screened across 820 shows with an occupancy of 24%.
Dhamaal 4 outperformed Devgn's previous two releases: De De Pyaar De 2, which opened to Rs 8.75 crore, and Son of Sardaar 2, which earned Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. However, it is behind Raid 2, which opened with Rs 19.25 crore net. The comedy also failed to surpass its predecessor, Total Dhamaal, which collected Rs 16.5 crore on its opening day. It is also behind Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, which released two weeks ago with an opening of Rs 19 crore, including paid previews. However, Dhamaal 4 performed better than the 2011 release Double Dhamaal, which opened with Rs 7.6 crore.
The film is now competing with last week's release Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Let's wait and see whether Dhamaal 4 can have a strong growth over the weekend.