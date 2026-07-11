Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Led Comedy Earns Over Rs 21 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 outperformed Devgn's previous two releases: De De Pyaar De 2, which opened to Rs 8.75 crore, and Son of Sardaar 2, which earned Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. However, it is behind Raid 2, which opened with Rs 19.25 crore net. The comedy also failed to surpass its predecessor, Total Dhamaal, which collected Rs 16.5 crore on its opening day. It is also behind Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, which released two weeks ago with an opening of Rs 19 crore, including paid previews. However, Dhamaal 4 performed better than the 2011 release Double Dhamaal, which opened with Rs 7.6 crore.