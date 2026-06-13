Dhamaal 4 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And His Gang Embark On A Chaotic Treasure Hunt In The Madcap Comedy

Dhamaal 4 trailer was unveiled on Friday. It promises fun, madness, chaos and lots of adventure.
Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in significant roles.
It will hit the theatres on July 10, 2026.
The much-anticipated trailer for Dhamaal 4 has been unveiled. Ajay Devgn and his gang are set to entertain the audience with the latest instalment of the hit franchise. The comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in significant roles. Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Dinesh Anand, and Upendra Limaye round out the cast. The film promises a mix of slapstick humour, chaos, action and adventure.
What's in Dhamaal 4 trailer
The almost 4-minute trailer begins with Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn arriving at a mysterious house, and both getting an electric shock while ringing the doorbell. The next scene shows Ajay, Riteish, Arshad, and other cast members forming a human chain, and Upendra Limaye's character is hanging from a tree branch. They ask him about the location of the treasure, but he falls into the valley without revealing the details.
Then the wild adventure for the treasure hunt starts. Ravi Kishan channels his inner Jack Sparrow as the captain of a ship. He is also in search of the treasure. In one scene, we see Ajay and Esha Gupta's romance.
Watch the trailer here.
About Dhamaal franchise
The first film of the franchise released in 2007. It was about four unemployed friends who went on a treasure hunt in Goa, and was chased by a police inspector. It was a blockbuster.Double Dhamaal, the direct sequel to the original, was released in 2011. The original cast reprised their roles and was not as sucessful as the first one. The third film, Total Dhamaal, came in 2019, which was a standalone reboot of the franchise. Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, is set to arrive in cinemas on July 10.