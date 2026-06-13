Dhamaal 4 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And His Gang Embark On A Chaotic Treasure Hunt In The Madcap Comedy

About Dhamaal franchise

The first film of the franchise released in 2007. It was about four unemployed friends who went on a treasure hunt in Goa, and was chased by a police inspector. It was a blockbuster.Double Dhamaal, the direct sequel to the original, was released in 2011. The original cast reprised their roles and was not as sucessful as the first one. The third film, Total Dhamaal, came in 2019, which was a standalone reboot of the franchise. Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, is set to arrive in cinemas on July 10.